Vanguard players blast Zombies update as “slap in the face” to CoD fans

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have slammed the game’s new Zombies update as an “insult” and a “slap in the face” to fans of the series, with the Shi No Numa addition disappointing considerably.

Fans of the Call of Duty series will be well accustomed to Zombies modes. Originating way back in 2008’s World at War, the acclaimed mode sees players fight hordes of the undead and has returned in most CoD games over the past decade.

That is true of Vanguard too, but Sledgehammer’s 2021 take on Zombies hasn’t received the praise some installments have.

Criticism has especially piled up since the mid-season update dropped on January 11. While it brought the classic Shi No Numa map to Vanguard, many have been left feeling short-changed.

Redditor GreasyFeast was among fans who spoke out against the new map: “Treyarch’s Twitter called the Shi No Numa “classic survival gameplay” and “traditional zombies”, so I got hyped. I thought we’d be able to progress through the map as we did over a decade ago. Maybe my expectations were too high, but why did they even bother with this mode? The starting building only?”

Some CoD fans have already criticized the effort (or lack thereof) they feel has gone into Zombies in Vanguard. Many have compared it unfavorably to those in BOCW.

The Redditor finished: “There was absolutely no point in adding this to the game and feels like a slap in the face to Zombies fans. It is so sad that Vanguard has such a bad Zombie mode when I loved Cold War’s so much.”

Plenty agreed with the OP and suggested the way it was presented was misleading. The Redditor went on to say: “It was lazy. They should’ve just added it without saying “classic survival” and “traditional zombies”, they knew what they were doing.”

Here’s hoping that the future of Vanguard and its Zombies gets brighter in 2022.