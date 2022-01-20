CoD Vanguard January 20 update: Shotgun nerfs, fire buffs, full patch notes

Call of Duty: Vanguard released a new update on January 20, which finally nerfed shotguns, but made fire effects even stronger. Led by a Double Barrel nerf, here are the full patch notes.

With recent news that CoD devs would be delaying the release of Vanguard Season 2 in an effort to fix the game’s stability, Sledgehammer Games have already begun the process by releasing a January 20 update.

Vanguard shotguns have been deemed ‘overpowered’ by the community and most recently the Double Barrel has been destroying public matches. In response, the new update is reducing the damage of the popular Double Barrel loadout that players are using.

On top of that, fire has been a hot topic (literally) in the game and now a perk will no longer counter this burning effect.

Vanguard January 20 update: Shotgun nerfs, fire buffs, more

An update has been deployed in #Vanguard! (yes we nerfed Shotguns)https://t.co/ChxWhol6NK — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 20, 2022

This patch is highlighted by the nerf to shotguns, specifically the Double Barrel. The Akimbo and Buck and Slug attachments received damage decreases, which should make this less annoying – especially on Shipment and Das Haus.

Also, the perk Fortified will no longer make players invincible against any kind of fire damage. This include the Incendiary Grenade as well as the Flamenaut killstreak. You can check out everything that’s included here.

Vanguard January 20 full patch notes

Multiplayer

Bug Fixes

Weapons

Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round’s damage over time

When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details

Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs

Perks

Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds

Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit

Weapon Balancing

Shotguns

Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun

Damage has been reduced

Attachments

Buck and Slug

Range has been reduced

Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:

Match start timer is now 30 seconds

Removed FMJ from Restricted List

Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds

Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds

Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List

Added Bombing Run to Restricted List

All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches

Zombies

Artifacts

Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s Artifact from working properly after using a Self-Revive.

Support