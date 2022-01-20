CoD Vanguard January 20 update: Shotgun nerfs, fire buffs, full patch notes

Call of Duty: Vanguard released a new update on January 20, which finally nerfed shotguns, but made fire effects even stronger. Led by a Double Barrel nerf, here are the full patch notes.
With recent news that CoD devs would be delaying the release of Vanguard Season 2 in an effort to fix the game’s stability, Sledgehammer Games have already begun the process by releasing a January 20 update.
Vanguard shotguns have been deemed ‘overpowered’ by the community and most recently the Double Barrel has been destroying public matches. In response, the new update is reducing the damage of the popular Double Barrel loadout that players are using.
On top of that, fire has been a hot topic (literally) in the game and now a perk will no longer counter this burning effect.
Vanguard January 20 update: Shotgun nerfs, fire buffs, more
An update has been deployed in #Vanguard!
(yes we nerfed Shotguns)https://t.co/ChxWhol6NK
— Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 20, 2022
This patch is highlighted by the nerf to shotguns, specifically the Double Barrel. The Akimbo and Buck and Slug attachments received damage decreases, which should make this less annoying – especially on Shipment and Das Haus.
Also, the perk Fortified will no longer make players invincible against any kind of fire damage. This include the Incendiary Grenade as well as the Flamenaut killstreak. You can check out everything that’s included here.
Vanguard January 20 full patch notes
Multiplayer
Bug Fixes
Weapons
- Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round’s damage over time
- When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details
- Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs
Perks
- Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade
Killstreaks
- Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds
- Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit
Weapon Balancing
- Shotguns
- Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun
- Damage has been reduced
- Attachments
- Buck and Slug
- Range has been reduced
Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:
- Match start timer is now 30 seconds
- Removed FMJ from Restricted List
- Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds
- Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds
- Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List
- Added Bombing Run to Restricted List
- All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches
Zombies
Artifacts
- Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s Artifact from working properly after using a Self-Revive.
Support
- Addressed an issue where Support weapons could provide infinite ammo.