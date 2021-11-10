CoD Vanguard November 10 patch notes: 2XP & camo progression fixes, more

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update went live on November 10. The game’s patch notes reveal fixes for 2XP tokens, camo progression, and other problems across multiplayer and Zombies.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has only been out for about five days, but Sledgehammer Games are already attacking the game’s early bugs. While they haven’t quite fixed everything just yet, a new patch is cleaning up some of the mess.

After players complained about 2XP, redeemable rewards, and camo progression bugs, the new patch brought fixes for a variety of those issues.

Additionally, it fixed a Combat Shield issue and brought a bunch of Zombies changes.

Vanguard November 10 update: 2XP, camo progression, more

Patch notes for the new Vanguard update are live in-game. pic.twitter.com/GeuSRQgz5K — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 10, 2021

While the patch hasn’t fixed the notorious S&D bomb glitch, it does tackle some other problematic areas. A number of fixes address random issues with the Gunsmith and Zombies, while one specifically tackles the Combat Shield-ruining bug.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that the patch fixed all camo progression issues — but it does apparently solve the pistol problems. The solutions for 2XP tokens and redeemable rewards are sure to satisfy some fan complaints as well.

Call of Duty: Vanguard November 10 full patch notes

NOV 10, 2021

UPDATE 11/10

Campaign: Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.

Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP Bonuses, Calling Cards, and Emblems can now redeem rewards

Combat Shield will now protect player’s backs once stowed

Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed

Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression

Operator Challenges no longer appear to reset after completion

Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly

1911 Pistol will now progress past Level 50

Weapons can now be accessed in the Loadouts/Gunsmith after Level 66

ZOMBIES

Camo Progression: All Pistol challenges can now be properly completed

Exfil: The kill count to Exfil now correctly tracks zombies killed

Bleedout Meter: Self-Revive meter no longer fails to show progress

Transmit: Players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area

Legendary Covenants: All players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenant options at the Altar of Covenants

options at the Altar of Covenants After-Action Report: Players are no longer returned to the Lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks

Field Upgrades: Addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances

Interestingly, the patch notes are only available in-game as opposed to in a blog. With Sledgehammer’s new Trello board launching, though, players should expect more transparency about bug fixes moving forward.