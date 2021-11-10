CoD Vanguard November 10 patch notes: 2XP & camo progression fixes, more

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update went live on November 10. The game’s patch notes reveal fixes for 2XP tokens, camo progression, and other problems across multiplayer and Zombies.
Call of Duty: Vanguard has only been out for about five days, but Sledgehammer Games are already attacking the game’s early bugs. While they haven’t quite fixed everything just yet, a new patch is cleaning up some of the mess.
After players complained about 2XP, redeemable rewards, and camo progression bugs, the new patch brought fixes for a variety of those issues.
Additionally, it fixed a Combat Shield issue and brought a bunch of Zombies changes.
Vanguard November 10 update: 2XP, camo progression, more
Patch notes for the new Vanguard update are live in-game. pic.twitter.com/GeuSRQgz5K
— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 10, 2021
While the patch hasn’t fixed the notorious S&D bomb glitch, it does tackle some other problematic areas. A number of fixes address random issues with the Gunsmith and Zombies, while one specifically tackles the Combat Shield-ruining bug.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that the patch fixed all camo progression issues — but it does apparently solve the pistol problems. The solutions for 2XP tokens and redeemable rewards are sure to satisfy some fan complaints as well.
Call of Duty: Vanguard November 10 full patch notes
NOV 10, 2021
UPDATE 11/10
- Campaign: Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.
- Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP Bonuses, Calling Cards, and Emblems can now redeem rewards
- Combat Shield will now protect player’s backs once stowed
- Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed
- Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression
- Operator Challenges no longer appear to reset after completion
- Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly
- 1911 Pistol will now progress past Level 50
- Weapons can now be accessed in the Loadouts/Gunsmith after Level 66
ZOMBIES
- Camo Progression: All Pistol challenges can now be properly completed
- Exfil: The kill count to Exfil now correctly tracks zombies killed
- Bleedout Meter: Self-Revive meter no longer fails to show progress
- Transmit: Players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area
- Legendary Covenants: All players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenant options at the Altar of Covenants
- After-Action Report: Players are no longer returned to the Lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks
- Field Upgrades: Addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances
Interestingly, the patch notes are only available in-game as opposed to in a blog. With Sledgehammer’s new Trello board launching, though, players should expect more transparency about bug fixes moving forward.
