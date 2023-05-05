Unique Intervention loadout change makes Warzone 2 sniper even more OP

Looking to make your FJX Imperium – Intervention – loadout better than ever in Warzone 2? Well, there’s a slight change you need to make so it becomes even more ‘OP’.

Ever since Warzone first launched as a part of Modern Warfare 2019, plenty of Call of Duty fans have been begging the devs to bring back iconic weapons from the franchise that have been missing.

A few like the MP5 and Mac-10 have made their way in, but they didn’t touch the Intervention for hype from fans. MW2’s iconic fast-action sniper made its return in the current-day title but with a slight twist as it’s now known as the FJX Imperium.

It has quickly shot up the pick rate charts too, standing as one of the best snipers on offer in Warzone 2 – especially with its one-shot capabilities. Though, there is a way to make it even better than it currently is.

Cronen Zero-P optic makes FJX Imperium even more ‘OP’ in Warzone 2

That’s according to YouTuber Metaphor who, in his May 4 video, suggested that players need to move away from the meta optic that they’ve been running and adopt the Cronen Zero-P Optic.

“It’s going to take some time to get used to, but I’m telling you right now, when it comes to quick scoping and playing aggressively, this scope is better than the regular scope,” he said, tipping his cap to the stock scope if you’re more of a long-range player.

The rest of his loadout is the same, but Metaphor that it is his new “go-to” for the Intervention when it comes to playing fast and in your face as its “overpowered”.

Barrel: Fahrenheit 29″

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Optic: Cronen Zero-P

Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Ammunition: .408 Explosive

As per WZRanked stats, most players are sticking with the stock sight in their loadout, with some opting to run a Bolt. Though, that isn’t universal.

If Metaphor’s class brings back the quickscoping vibes on Highrise and Favela from 2009 then maybe some will switch. We’ll just have to wait and see.