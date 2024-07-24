MW2 snipers receive huge buff in Warzone Season 5 update

The Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles are receiving a big buff after the Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 5 update, bringing them more in line with the MW3 snipers that dominate the current battle royale meta.

Throughout recent seasons, the Kar98k and, to some extent, the MORS, have been hugely popular in both Urzikstan and resurgence maps such as Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

They’re quick, unlike traditional snipers, and can allow you to easily pick off opponents from distance without having to get too involved in the mix of players pushing close-quarters gunfights.

Most importantly, though, they have the ability to knock enemies with just one bullet, meaning they can be absolutely lethal without having to shred through ammo — and now the Modern Warfare 2 snipers are set to be the same.

As mentioned in a creator call according to CharlieINTEL, Modern Warfare II snipers will one-shot without the need for explosive rounds in a later update, though this wasn’t confirmed in the Season 5 patch notes. The snipers from last year’s game are:

MCPR-300

Signal 50

LA-B 330

SP-X 80

Victus XMR

FJX Imperium

Carrack 300

As it stands, the MCPR-300, FJX Imperium, Victus XMR can one-shot in Warzone, but they require explosive rounds for that extra bit of damage — now that’s set to change.

It’s unclear when exactly the update is due to take place to buff these guns, but it could signify a shift in the Warzone meta away from complete Kar98 domination and bring more weapons into the fold.

There are already some Modern Warfare II guns that are somewhat viable in the meta, such as the Lachmann Shroud or the VEL 46, but that list could grow after this sniper change.

Be sure to check out all the weapon buffs and nerfs that have already happened in the Season 5 update, with potential meta shifts in waiting.