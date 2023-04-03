Modern Warfare 2 confirms fan-favorite sniper coming in Season 3

Modern Warfare 2 players can finally get their hands on the Intervention sniper in Season 3, under a new name and fresh look.

On March 28, a reputable Modern Warfare 2 leaker revealed 13 new weapons, spanning from Season 3 to 5. The leaker claimed these would be the final remaining weapons before CoD 2023. Some classic weapons mentioned included the Tec-9, FAMAS, and Intervention sniper.

The Intervention is a slow-firing, hard-hitting, bolt-action sniper rifle that first appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2. The gun went on to feature in two other main-line series entries, one of which was Modern Warfare 2019.

It just didn’t feel right having a title called MW2 without the Intervention. And fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long before experiencing a rush of nostalgia.

The Intervention sniper makes a return in Modern Warfare 2

Activision OG CoD players will have fond memories of the Intervention and its one-shot capabilities.

Call of Duty YouTuber FaZe Dirty participated in a Season 3 playest and used the Intervention Sniper, which is now called the FJX Imperium.

Activision released a highlight montage of some of the YouTuber’s best clips during the playtest, and he shared his first impressions of the new sniper rifle.

“The FJX Imperium is amazing. It is nostalgic mixed with new. The feel of it and the way it scopes in feels really good.

We also got a first look at a new 6v6 map coming in Season 3, Pelayo’s Lighthouse. The map takes place in a dark and rainy forest.

The FJX Imperium will be part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, and Activision confirmed that the new season begins on April 12.

We will provide an update when we know more about Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 and share a guide on how to unlock the FJX Imperium.