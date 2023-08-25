Warzone expert argues FJX Intervention could be a “missed opportunity” in MW3

All Modern Warfare 2 weapons carry over to MW3, but Warzone expert Metaphor claimed it will be a waste if the FJX Imperium doesn’t see a buff.

Snipers still hold an important place in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s meta, but not to the extent of other weapons. It also doesn’t help that only two rifles stand out in the eyes of community members. According to WZ Ranked, the Signal 50 and MCPR rank within the 10 most popular weapons.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, no other sniper ranks within the top 25 of pick rate rankings. Infinity Ward introduced the Carrack .300 to compete, but even after a nerf to the Signal 50, the latest rifle failed to usurp the old tried and true.

Article continues after ad

To rub more salt in the wound, the Intervention was a fan-favorite weapon in MW2 (2009). Infinity Ward brought back the iconic sniper rifle in Season in the form of the FJX Imperium, but it immediately faded into irrelevancy. Metaphor explained why the forgotten sniper rifle needs to fixed for MW3.

Article continues after ad

Metaphor pleads for FJX Imperium buff before MW3

It has been confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. As part of the Carry Forward program, weapon progression, all weapons, operator skins, and weapon blueprints carry over to the next COD series entry.

Metaphor argued that it would be a shame if one of the most iconic weapons from the original game didn’t have the same impact on its former stomping grounds.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I hope we get a better version of the Intervention for MW3. I think it would be a missed opportunity.”

Article continues after ad

The Youtuber conceded: “Or at least I hope they do some rebalancing on some of these MW2 guns, because I think they are a little bit slow.”

After seeing faster-paced gameplay in MW3, Metaphor fears several MW2 will fall out of favor once the new game comes out.

If you are curious about what new weapons could come in the future, make sure to check out the full leaked MW3 weapon list.