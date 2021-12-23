Underrated Vanguard AR has the “fastest TTK” in Warzone

The STG44 and the Cooper Carbine are the go-to ARs for the majority of Warzone players in the current meta, but it may be time to put them down and pick up the ITRA Burst.

When it comes to picking an AR in Warzone Pacific, a lot of players will opt for the weapons that have the highest overall pick rate.

While basing your choice of guns on popularity is a strong metric, it will often cause you to overlook a lot of underrated weapons on the arsenal.

One that seems to have gone completely under the radar is the lethal ITRA Burst, a Vanguard AR that according to FaZe Booya has “arguably the fastest TTK in the game.”

However, in order to get the most out of the AR, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily, Booya has provided exactly that.

FaZe Booya shows off “insane” ITRA Burst loadout

While the ITRA Burst falls under the assault rifle category, Booya takes a different approach to most with his loadout and kits out the weapon to function like an SMG.

This makes the burst weapon absolutely lethal at close-range, allowing him to shred through enemies before they can even get a shot off.

Not only that, the class has minimal recoil making it easy to land every single bullet and maximize the TTK for quick kills.

If you’re thinking of taking this loadout onto Caldera it may be worth running Overkill so you have a long-range option, but on Rebirth Island it’s well-worth running Ghost.

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto 140mm Rapida

Perfetto 140mm Rapida Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Botti SSI Skeletal

Botti SSI Skeletal Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .303 British 32 Round Mag

.303 British 32 Round Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk2: Fully Loaded

This loadout is definitely worth trying out if you’re an aggressive player that loves taking close-quarter skirmishes. The ITRA’s burst pattern may take some time to master, but once you’re landing your shots, it’s lights out for your opponents.

Don’t forget to change up some of the attachments if they don’t fit your style of play, all classes come down to preference so make sure you experiment with the build.