Best Itra Burst Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best Itra Burst Warzone loadout can have you topping the scoreboards across any playlist and we’ve put together the strongest Attachments and Perks needed for the burst-fire weapon to thrive in Season 1.

Burst-fire guns once reigned supreme in Warzone. While they’re not quite dominant just yet, the Itra Burst is well on its way to becoming a staple Assault Rifle in Caldera.

Whether you’re running it as a more agile SMG-esque build, or sticking to a long-range Tactical Rifle-style, the gun packs a punch.

With the right set of Attachments, some handy Equipment, and the best Perks, the Itra Burst can truly shine as Warzone’s top burst-rifle today. Below is a full breakdown so you can craft the strongest Itra Burst loadout possible.

Best Itra Burst Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 300mm CXII

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Perfetto Padded Grip

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 32 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Itra Burst is one of Vanguard’s more versatile guns in Warzone. Though it functions best when you build towards a single goal. So here, we’ve focused on improving both accuracy and speed across the board.

Kicking things off is the Recoil Booster Muzzle, an essential pick to help boost your fire rate. Shortening the gap between bursts is key so that you’re always firing your next rounds as soon as possible.

Next comes the Botti 300mm CXII Barrel to buff not only your accuracy, but bullet velocity too. Velocity is a stat that can never be overlooked in Warzone and that’s no different here with the Itra Burst.

When it comes to picking a sight, it’s really down to personal preference. Though we’ve settled on the G16 2.5x Optic for a few reasons. Adding an extra level of zoom helps with longer-range fights, but this particular scope also improves your recoil control in the process.

Similar can be said for the Perfetto Padded Grip Stock, another handy attachment to keep your aim on point. You’ll need a few bursts to take down a target, so using this Stock to minimize flinch is vital.

While accuracy is king, mobility also plays a big role in every gunfight. That’s where the Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel comes in to boost ADS speed. It’s no good having a powerful AR if you’re slow to draw the gun in every engagement.

Most Itra Burst magazines come with too many downsides, however, the 8mm Klauser 32 Round Drums are an exception. These provide a bigger mag size without any significant negatives attached.

Rounding it all out we have the Lengthened Ammo Type to once again improve bullet velocity, along with the Polymer Grip Rear Grip to outright negate any type of flinch.

But perhaps the most important pick in the entire build is running Vital in the Perk 1 slot. Increasing damage is insanely powerful, meaning your Itra Burst can often two-shot targets from the right distance.

As the final Perk, you can’t go wrong with Fully Loaded to keep your ammo supply in check.

Best Itra Burst Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Combat Scout (see folks through bushes)

Secondary: MP40 (for close-range fights)

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Sticking to the usual batch of equipment, this Itra Burst loadout in Warzone features both EOD and Overkill. Unlike most builds, however, we’ve opted to use Combat Scout in the third Perk slot instead.

There’s one key reason for this: Caldera’s layout. With trees and bushes across the entire map, it’s easy to lose track of any given target. With Combat Scout equipped, landing one burst into an enemy will keep them outlined for a few seconds. No matter where they run to, you’ll be able to keep them in your sights.

In terms of Lethals and Tacticals, you can’t go wrong with the Frag Grenade and Stims respectively. The latter has seen a huge rise in popularity since Caldera dropped, as new buffs provide speed boosts on top of the health regen.

Using these at the right moments can easily help win your gunfight, especially when all it takes is one or two well-timed bursts from the Itra AR.

How to unlock the Itra Burst in Warzone

Unlocking the Itra Burst in Warzone requires you to reach level 16. This should barely take a few hours of gameplay across any mode. Obviously, the process can go even faster with Double XP in effect.

Take advantage of contracts, maybe even drop into a few games of Plunder, and you’ll be well on your way to clearing level 16 in no time.

Alternatives to the Itra Burst Warzone loadout

If burst-fire isn’t working for you, a fully automatic Assault Rifle should be your next option. We recommend the BAR as a solid backup plan for the Itra Burst. Not only can it match the damage output, but you’ll feel right at home with its long-range potential as well.

Using our ultimate BAR Warzone loadout, you’ll have the most well-rounded build possible. Whether you’re dropping into Caldera or Rebirth Island, the powerful AR will keep you one step ahead of the competition.

So that’s our full rundown on the best Itra Burst class in Warzone today. While it’s viable across every playlist for now, balance updates are sure to keep the AR on the move in weeks to come.

Be sure to check back after every big patch as we’ll keep this loadout guide updated to reflect all the latest buffs and nerfs. In the meantime, check out some other popular Warzone loadouts below:

