Underrated Cold War AR still dominates at long-range in Warzone Season 5

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has showcased a forgotten Cold War AR that can compete with the Cooper Carbine & Automaton at long-range in Season 5.

While the Grau 5.56 has made a comeback in the current meta after a heavy set of buffs in Warzone Season 5, the majority of top-tier weapons are all still from Vanguard.

This means a lot of the community will immediately write off a gun if it isn’t from the latest CoD title, as the WWII weapons have eclipsed most of the Cold War & Modern Warfare options since arriving in the battle royale.

Well, according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, that’s a mistake when it comes to one Cold War AR that is being slept on by the player base.

With plenty of damage and a massive amount of power at long-range, it may be time to test out this weapon in one of your matches, and he’s even included a top-tier loadout.

Treyarch/Activision The Vargo 52 has a 0.37% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Vargo 52 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

After receiving ADS buffs in Season 5, WhosImmortal believes this is the perfect time to utilize the powerful Vargo 52.

Unlike a lot of ARs that are strongest at medium range, the Vargo excels at long distances with its deadly damage and minimal recoil.

Describing the Cold War gun as a “beast” and praising its “power, range, and damage”, WhosImmortal thinks the Vargo is ideal for beaming down opponents on Caldera.

The build above focuses on maximizing the weapon’s damage while also bolstering its recoil, allowing you to laser down your foes with ease.

Topic starts 2:12

Keep in mind, as the Vargo 52 is a long-range option, you’ll need to run Overkill with this loadout if you want a versatile class.

We recommend running Vanguard’s PPSh-41 as your SMG secondary as it’s currently the most popular gun in Warzone and shreds at close quarters.

With these two weapons together, you’ll be a force to be reckoned with on any map you play on, allowing you to rack up countless kills.