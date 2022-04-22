Two fan-favorite CoD weapons leaked for Modern Warfare 2 2022

A new leak for the upcoming 2022 Call of Duty title, named Modern Warfare 2, has suggested that two fan-favorite weapons from the original game of the same name will be returning to the franchise.

2009’s Modern Warfare 2 is widely recognized as one of the best Call of Duty games of all time, almost unanimously.

The maps, modes, atmosphere, and general gameplay are all remembered fondly by Call of Duty players, many of whom are yearning for a return to the “good old days.”

With Modern Warfare 2 expected to arrive in November 2022, players will be hoping for similar magic to be captured over a decade later — and with the return of certain weapons, that could be about to happen.

According to well-known CoD leaker TheGhostofHope, both the ACR assault rifle and Intervention sniper rifle will be in the game, which will be music to the ears of pubstompers and quickscopers alike.

The Intervention, in particular, remains to many the greatest sniper in CoD history, a marksman’s dream across maps like Afghan, Terminal, Highrise, and more.

The Intervention and ACR are both in MWII. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 22, 2022

It wouldn’t be completely surprising to see Infinity Ward bring back classic guns such as these, and maybe even more, for the Modern Warfare 2 reboot.

Other guns, such as the UMP45 submachine gun, have been mainstays in the series for decades, and IW will no doubt be looking to win over those veteran players who want to see their favorites back in action.

While news on the upcoming game is still scarce, and no formal announcements of the game have yet been made, it definitely isn’t too early to start getting excited.

Let’s just hope One Man Army noob tubes don’t return…