CoD devs accidentally leak classic MW2 gun returning to Warzone 2

The Call of Duty Japan account accidentally revealed that a classic Modern Warfare weapon will be arriving in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded, but there will be a twist.

When the Modern Warfare series was soft rebooted back in 2019, Call of Duty fans immediately began running wild with speculation and theories about what would career over from the previous games.

Given that Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), and Modern Warfare 3 all had iconic weapons, they were the first to be requested. Some of these have made their way into the new games with different names – the Intervention will be the latest of these when Season 3 kicks off.

However, there are still some that haven’t yet made their way over. We’d know, we’re still waiting for the ACR. Yet, one of the series’ most iconic weapons will be arriving in Season 3’s Reloaded update, but with a little twist.

Automatic Desert Eagle leaked for MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

After the roadmap for Season 3 was revealed on April 11, fans noticed that there was a tease for a new secondary weapon on the graphic.

Many quickly noted the resemblance to the Tec-9, but the Call of Duty Japan account went one step further. Their now-deleted tweet revealed that it will also be joined by the ‘Automatic .50 GS’.

The .50 GS is, of course, the alternative name for the Desert Eagle handgun that has become so iconic in the Modern Warfare series. Though, we’ve not seen an automatic version in-game to this point. So, it would be something completely new.

Some fans quickly voiced their skepticism about it being automatic, given how powerful the normal Desert Eagle typically is anyway.

Others noted that the weapon is already being used in real-life combat, so it would make sense to join the game. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if it ends up being as deadly as some fear.