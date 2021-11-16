Twitch Warzone $400k tournament stream hacked by toxic “little kid”

Thousands of viewers were treated to unexpected disrespect during Twitch Rivals’ $400,000 World Series of Warzone tournament stream. During the highly anticipated draft, someone hacked in and flipped everyone off.

The World Series of Warzone is a big deal. Hosted by Twitch Rivals and Activision, the event has $400,000 in prizes and stars 150 of the greatest Warzone players around. And it all starts with a draft, where five big-time captains pick teams to represent them.

November 16 was North America’s draft, with the actual event scheduled for November 17. But the tens of thousands of viewers who tuned in early didn’t need to wait for an actual match to worry about hackers.

Instead, everyone got treated to a random, toxic surprise — as someone hacked captain HusKerrs’ camera and proceeded to disrespect… everyone.

Hacker sneaks into World Series of Warzone stream

yo @HusKerrs getting real tired of everyones shit pic.twitter.com/HHwj7ZpuVG — Lucky Chamu 🍀 (@LuckyChamu) November 16, 2021

As you can see in the clip above, all was fine and dandy until Husk’s cam was replaced. Mid-conversation, a random middle finger popped up, directed toward the world, and gave a little wiggle.

Somewhat surprisingly, everyone on the stream remained professional and ignored the surprise toxicity. The only one who seemed to notice was ShawnJ, who laughed and looked around with a bit of confusion.

Some little kid hacked Huskerrs Cam and got on the WSOW Draft and flipped off the Cam LMAO where is your mama little man 😂 — NRG JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) November 16, 2021

But viewers and other streamers most definitely noticed, including JoeWo. The “movement king” reacted on Twitter, cracking up at “the little kid” who hacked into the call and gave everyone a taste of some CoD lobby energy.

Fortunately, the issue was resolved quite quickly and fans got to enjoy Husk’s face instead of a rogue finger for the rest of the stream. Now everyone can just sit back, relax, and hope that’s the last of the hacking drama we’ll need to worry about with the WSOW.