BobbyPoff claims PC check found “no evidence” of hacking after Warzone ban

After being banned on Call of Duty thanks to the game’s Ricochet anti-cheat program, Twitch streamer BobbyPoff has vehemently denied any cheating accusations – and now he’s claimed that a third-party PC checker has verified this, detecting no evidence of any hacking software at all.

On Thursday, October 3, Poff posted to social media with a screenshot after loading up Warzone, saying that his account had been permanently banned from the game.

“Never cheated for a single second of 90+ days played of Warzone,” he said. “[They] won’t tell me why, either.”

What followed has been several days of rumors, discussion, and questioning directed at both Bobby and the anti-cheat.

Many fans of the streamer couldn’t believe that he would be hacking, with many questioning whether this was just an incorrect ban that somehow slipped through the net.

At the time, Bobby said it could be due to letting people on his account to level up his weapons, and it may be possible that those people had used cheats on his account.

Needless to say, he denied any possibility that he could have done anything to sacrifice his integrity.

On October 9, less than a week later, Bobby followed up on-stream, claiming that he had let a third-party PC checker take a look at his computer and everything dating as far back as 2001 – and found no evidence of misconduct.

“During the check I did not find any software that I would consider cheats by any definition, software with the malicious intention to gain any competitive advantage, or exists to harm competitive integrity,” Bobby read out.

He added that “the only thing that would make sense” to be detected as cheating software would be his foot pedal, that is used for toggling communications on and off.

There was apparently no evidence of anything being deleted or Bobby trying to cover his tracks, either.

“My account was permabanned, but it was due to ‘access and manipulation of game data’,” he explained, which allegedly came from an internal employee trying to get to the bottom of the situation.

What this means for the content creator long-term remains to be seen, but having built his following on Warzone, it would be difficult to come back from hacking accusations and especially a ban.