TrueGameData reveals best Modern Warfare 2 guns to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone YouTuber and Call of Duty expert TrueGameData has revealed his picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0’s release.

Warzone 2.0 is confirmed to be launching alongside Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 on November 16.

Plenty of details have been confirmed about the battle royale sequel, including its Al-Mazrah environment and changes to standard lobbies from the first BR.

What’s not yet clear is the level of synchronization there will be between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. We expect all of its weapons to translate but there were major issues in the first Warzone as a result of its content being drawn from three annual installments.

Ahead of its release, players have been wondering which weapons are best to level up so they have attachments unlocked and ready to use. Now, one expert has offered his opinion.

Best MW2 weapons to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0

TrueGameData became well known during Warzone’s life-cycle as an expert statistician and content creator.

Choosing the weapons based off their performance in MW2, he outlined multiple picks for long-ranges and close-ranges, explaining that they should generally translate to Warzone 2.0 in the same way they did the first BR.

Best long-range MW2 weapons to level up for Warzone 2.0

Lachmann 556

TAQ-56

EBR-14

RPK

Kastov 762

On the long-range choices, TGD explained that he took into account accuracy above all else, but also considered handling and mobility to best reflect the characteristics that matter most in Warzone.

“Accuracy’s king,” he said, “so the Lachmann 556 and TAQ-56 both are looking pretty good.”

Best short-range MW2 weapons to level up for Warzone 2.0

Lachmann Sub

Fennec 45

Vaznev-9k

On the close-range weapons, TGD took into account accuracy to a lesser extent, saying: “The one that stands out the most to me is the Fennec because it has the most range [before the first drop off].”

It’s high fire rate means it also kills quickly and so looks primed to start off strong in Warzone 2.0.

While he did concede that it’s impossible to know exactly, the Lachmann 556 and Fennec 45 look like the best guns to level up in Modern Warfare 2 to ensure you’re ready for Warzone 2.0.