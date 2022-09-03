TimTheTatman outlines “DMR 2.0” Warzone weapon following major Season 5 buff

YouTube streamer TimTheTatman has outlined the recently buffed M1 Garand as Warzone Season 5’s “DMR 2.0”, claiming the Vanguard marksman rifle is the perfect weapon to use as Warzone 2 closes in.

Warzone Season 5 will constitute the final season of the Vanguard era, with Activision and Raven choosing not to drop a sixth season of content before Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The update changed masses in the CoD battle royale, seemingly wanting to give the meta one final mega shake-up before it’s usurped by its sequel.

Among the weapons surprisingly buffed by Raven was the Vanguard M1 Garand, a semi-automatic marksman rifle that, despite being a classic of the CoD franchise, has barely had an impact on Warzone’s meta.

However, it saw flinch decreased by 33%, muzzle velocity increased by over 13% and a host of weapon attachments also strengthened.

TimTheTatman claims M1 Garand is “DMR 2.0” in Warzone Season 5

As a result, it’s one of the strongest weapons in Season 5, at least according to TimTheTatman. The immensely popular YouTuber outlined his setup and reasons for using it in a September 2 video.

“We got the DMR 2.0,” he said. “A lot of you probably remember the DMR back in Verdansk and how good it was. Well, I found one… It doesn’t feel as strong as the DMR did when it was broken but after the nerf when it was still viable – that’s what it reminds me of.”

The DMR dominated Verdansk in a way few weapons have, leading Raven to nerf it heavily. While it’s not made a comeback like some other meta weapons, its spot is being filled by the M1 Garand in Season 5.

Tim also outlined his class setup, making the most of the 10 attachments allowed on Vanguard weapons and maximizing its range, damage and accuracy:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Cooper 25″ Custom

Cooper 25″ Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Chariot S3 TC

Chariot S3 TC Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Magazine: .30-06 30 Round Mags

.30-06 30 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Once the M1 Garand is locked in as a primary, all players will need to do is choose a close-range weapon to ensure they’re not caught off guard.

Tim opted for the PPSh-41, another classic of the CoD series that is proving exceptionally strong in Season 5. However, if that doesn’t take your fancy, you can check out our recommended Armaguerra 43 class setup.

With either of those ready for close ranges, the M1 Garand will ensure you can tear through enemy armor at those medium to longer ranges.