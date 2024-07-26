Buffed MW3 LMG outguns STG44 with rapid Warzone TTK in Season 5

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most slept-on Light Machine Guns is creeping into the meta in Season 5 as it has a “phenomenal” TTK after being buffed.

The Season 5 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has opened up some interesting options for the meta. The dominant Superi 46 has been taken down a few notches, while the brand-new STG44 and Static-HV have already jumped into the meta conversation.

They’re not the only ones, however, as the new update brought some of the previously most slept-on Modern Warfare 3 guns into the spotlight.

That includes the TAQ Eradicator which, at times, has gotten some love from players and Warzone experts alike. However, after its damage buff in Season 5, the LMG is going to creep into the thinking once again.

Both IceManIsaac and WhosImmortal have already highlighted the Eradicator as one of the new go-to guns in the battle royale. The main point of praise? The LMG’s newfound power and control.

IceManIsaac pointed out that, in fights above 35 meters, the gun has a much quicker TTK than both the Holger 26 and STG44. “The TAQ Eradicator is absolutely going to be meta,” he said.

WhosImmortal didn’t dig into the stats like IceManIsaac, but noted the Eradicator is “so, so good right now.” He also claimed it is a “laserbeam” with a “phenomenal” TTK.

The two Warzone experts only differ on one attachment right now and thats the ammunition. WhosImmortal favors the 7.62x51mm High Grain rounds while IceManIsaac goes for the 7.62x51mm High Velocity rounds. It’s just a personal preference.

As per WZRanked stats, the TAQ Eradicator sits as the 25th most popular weapon right now. However, with the two of them highlighting as a possible meta option, that will only increase before long.

So, get ahead of the curve and start using the LMG now. You won’t regret it.