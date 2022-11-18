TimTheTatman finds Warzone 2 Gulag trick to get out easily – with a catch

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

TimTheTatman has discovered the perfect trick to get out of the Gulag, but it can require a lot of bargaining and trust.

One of the biggest changes to come to Warzone 2 is the new Gulag system. Unlike the original game, Warzone 2 now pits players against one another in 2v2 battles. This obviously shakes the dynamic up completely, with both duos having to work together in order to have a chance of surviving.

Throw in the proximity chat function, which enables you to talk to your enemies and you have a recipe for some rather interesting scenarios. While the game’s new Gulag has received some flak from the community, TimTheTatman has discovered a way to make the process a lot more engaging.

TimTheTatman Warzone 2 Gulag trick is a must try

During his recent stream, TimTheTatman found himself thrown into the Gulag. While the popular streamer has been known to win his fair share of 1v1 and 2v2 firefights, he decided to try a different approach to gaining his freedom.

Instead of simply opening fire at his opponents, Tim used proximity chat to urge his enemies to work together to kill the Jailer – a monstrous AI who wields a deadly minigun. It’s important to note that the Jailer has increased health compared to a normal Operator, which makes them extremely difficult to take down.

However, successfully eliminating them instead of your foes will return all four Gulag entrants back into the game. Armed with this knowledge, Tim managed to get his enemies on his side. “Stop fighting, stop fighting, let’s kill the robot and we all get out. Just kill the Jailer and we all leave, no problem.”

All four Gulag prisoners then began to train their sights on the Jailer, opening fire and throwing grenades at their AI enemy. While there was one casualty in the ensuing fight, all four players were brought back into the game – proving that sometimes all you need is a little teamwork to win your Gulag matches.