Swagg urges Warzone 2 to change “nerve wracking” Gulag 2.0

Kris ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson claims that Activision and Infinity Ward need to revert crucial changes to the Gulag in Warzone 2, as the new design is compromising gameplay.

During the next CODNext event on September 15, a variety of streamers got their hands on Modern Warfare 2 and its accompanying battle royale, Warzone 2.

The highly anticipated shooter has Call of Duty players gripped for its November 16 release that comes with a new map, Al Mazrah.

However, though some changes have been welcomed with open arms, Kris ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson believes that the developers need to address divisive changes within Warzone 2’s new iteration of the Gulag.

Swagg on Warzone 2’s Gulag: “they should just revert back”

After playing Warzone 2 before its November release, Swagg shared his “honest” thoughts on the upcoming game.

From the get go, the Call of Duty streamer was eager to address the new Gulag additions: “One of the problems I think they need to fix is the Gulag. So if you don’t know the Gulag, its a 2v2 and there’s actually a way for people in the Gulag to escape.”

“They can just grab a key and escape, that’s what happened to me…I personally think that needs to be changed. I think they should just revert back to the old Gulag,” continued the streamer.

Discussion at 1:00

“I like that they tried something different, but the Gulag was such a simple, understandable great concept that just needed a good map for it.”

Swagg expressed that he feels like that the new version is “very RNG” because the “nerve wracking” new version depends on if “you get a really good teammate.”

“If you lose in this one, it may not be your fault, it may just be because you have a bad teammate,” added Swagg.

“In the beginning I liked the 2v2 aspect but I thought if I have a bad teammate, I’m rocked.”

Swagg isn’t the only person critiquing the new Gulag either, as frustrated players have also vented their dismay towards it. Whether the developers take this feedback onboard remains to be seen.