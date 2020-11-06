 Call of Duty’s 8 most controversial missions and moments - Dexerto
Call of Duty’s 8 most controversial missions and moments

Published: 6/Nov/2020 12:46 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 13:06

by Andrew Highton
Infinity Ward

Call of Duty is not a franchise known for easing back on something because of its edgy nature. In fact, the game has flirted with controversy several times. So we’ve picked out eight of the most controversial Call of Duty missions and moments in its storied history.

The various developers of the Call of Duty games have always incorporated what’s best for their games. If that means making the audience uneasy, then so be it. A momentary feeling of unsteadiness is all it takes to reassure people that these scenes are there for a reason.

The franchise has certainly featured a few instances that could be filed under this category. Whether it was controversial in terms of its simulated depiction of graphic warfare or a controversial moment that upset fans with the nature of its content – Call of Duty’s Infinity Ward and Treyarch are very good at creating conversation.

So here are nine of the most controversial Call of Duty missions to ever grace our screens.

1. No Russian

no russian mission on cod modern warfare 2
Infinity Ward
“Remember, no Russian”.

Unquestionably the moment that put COD under the microscope. Subject to much intense scrutiny, it has long been debated whether or not No Russian was necessary. But its impact is a non-starter as it garnered a lot of mainstream media coverage. Giving the player the ability to gun down hundreds of innocent civilians in an airport was always going to be a touchy subject.

2. London attacked…Twice

picadilly circus in cod modern warfare
Infinity Ward
Can we leave London alone for a game or two, yeah?

For some reason, London is a hotbed for terrorist activity in COD games. Modern Warfare 3 made players bear witness to a gruesome bombing that took the life of a small child. Furthermore, the recent Call of Duty reboot also has a bomb going off in Piccadilly Circus – causing bedlam.

3. Modern Warfare (2019) shows a dead child

a dead kid in cod modern warfare
Infinity Ward
A picture that needs no words.

Carrying on with the Call of Duty reboot, its promises of graphic, harrowing depictions of war were true. In the game’s “Hometown” mission, Farah and Hadir are trying to escape town after an attack on their village. As they crawl through a hole in a wall, they arrive at the body of a dead child. The sight of the child’s lifeless, open eyes is quite chilling and upsetting.

4. Call of Duty 4 nuclear weapon

nuke aftermath in COD4
Infinity Ward
It’s truly hard to imagine what this would feel like.

Something that people don’t wish to discuss is the constant threat of nuclear warfare. All major nations have access to deadly arms that could launch at any second – causing mass destruction. So it was shocking when COD4 not only featured a simulated explosion, but put you in it. You feel it, the helpless realization that you’re watching a man slowly succumb to lethal radiation.

5. Shepherd’s betrayal

general shepherd in COD modern warfare 2
Infinity Ward
Honestly, no one saw it coming.

10 years later and this still annoys people to this day. General Shepherd came across as a stern, disciplined war general – but a trustworthy one. So it’s jaw-dropping when he shoots both you and Ghost in a shocking turn of events. He proceeds to heinously burn both of you alive and you’re powerless to do a single thing about it.

6. Killing Fidel Castro

fidel castro in COD Black ops
Treyarch
It’s not often you get to faux assassinate one of the biggest dictators of all-time.

Needless to say, this created some hostilities between the makers and Cuba. It’s quite well-documented that there had been over 600 real-life attempts to kill former Cuban dictator – Fidel Castro. But in Call of Duty: Black Ops, this was quite possible, as you do kill him. But it actually turns out to be a double in the end. It still incited a fierce reaction from a Cuban website condemning the insinuation.

7. Al-Fulani execution scene

looking at a gun in COD4
Infinity Ward
A situation we all hope we’ll never find ourselves in.

Outrageous acts of terrorism in games are now commonplace. But back in 2008, this wasn’t as heard of. So it’s quite a rip-roaring beginning to see the President of Saudi Arabia being executed on live TV. Watching him plead for his life and seeing the barrel aimed squarely at your face is jarring. It was a precursor of things to come for the COD franchise.

8. Soap dies

captain price and soap in cod modern warfare 3
Infinity Ward
Goodbye.

A final horrible moment for long-time fans of the games that essentially watched Soap grow. From being a Sgt. in COD4 to a Captain and Commander of his own field in Modern Warfare 2 and 3. It’s devastating to see him fall in Modern Warfare 3. It incites everybody – and even Captain Price who’s understandably furious. It’s a cold reminder that absolutely no one is invincible.

So there you go, that’s our 8 most controversial Call of Duty missions and moments. Did we leave any out?

All field upgrades in Black Ops Cold War and how to use them

Published: 6/Nov/2020 12:46

by Andrew Highton
Treyarch

Call of Duty has added field upgrades in recent years to add further customization headaches. Field upgrades can bring someone’s scorestreak careening to a halt or assist your team. We’re going to detail the field upgrades in Black Ops Cold War, highlight the best ones, and offer advice on how to use them.

Whereas a great gun can pummel your opponents full of holes, field upgrades can open up holes in their defense. The importance of these useful pieces of tech should not be underestimated as they can be devastating.

Treyarch have offered a varying selection of field upgrades with each having a specific use in battle. Whether it’s damaging their team, or just simply reinforcing your team, these will surely help you in combat.

Black Ops Cold War field upgrades

Field upgrades are items that you will physically have to use yourself. Through a combination of L1 + R1, or LB + RB, you’ll manually activate the item and it will face a period of cooldown before reuse. Some of these will reach their full potential in different given situations, so it’s best to get an idea first.

You can only select one of the field upgrades, so choose wisely.

Proximity Mine

Description: Throwable mine, explodes shortly after one enemy runs or drives over it. Can be avoided by crouching. Destroys any vehicle that runs over it.

Recharge Time: 2:00

Best Use: A great item that would be at home in any mode. An easy way to get a kill or two during a game and could be a good tactic to place these around flags where vehicles can get to. Definitely 50/50 on its effectiveness in S&D though. With the mode offering limited lives, crouching and being stealthy is a lot more common, so consider this. Generous recharge time too.

proximity mine in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Proximity Mine.

Field Mic

Description: Deploys a recording device that highlights enmity sounds on your mini-map.

Recharge Time: 3:15

Best Use: The second-longest recharge time for a reason. Unless enemies have perks or Jammer to counteract this, then this is a gold mine. It will grant you pretty consistent access to enemy locations. However, it’s probably best avoided in game modes where there is a lot of people as you’ll encounter enough of them anyway.

field mic in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Field Mic.

Trophy System

Description: Destroys thrown enemy equipment and launcher missiles within 10 meters.

Recharge Time: 1:20

Best Use: This is a very scenario-specific item really. Best for S&D, defending flags, and snipers. It’s mainly suitable for people that will require less movement than usual, for sniping or defending a spot. Won’t be used by many, hence its short cooldown time.

Level Unlocked: 15

trophy system in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Trophy System.

SAM Turret

Description: Launches missiles at enemy air scorestreaks and player-piloted helicopters.

Recharge Time: 3:45

Best Use: In our mind, this is the best piece of field equipment. It takes so long to cooldown because it’s so useful. So often are players just wasting precious seconds shooting down a killstreak and revealing themselves on the minimap. Whereas this can speed up the process immeasurably and save time, and ammo, in the process.

Level Unlocked: 18

sam turret in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Sam Turret.

Gas Mine

Description: Proximity activated trap that expels a large cloud of harmful gas. Enemies inside are damaged and disoriented.

Recharge Time: 2:00

Best Use: The gas mine offers healthy coverage of its lethal gas. Once again, this feels at home in a defending situation as the gas can flood the area surrounding a bomb or a flag, impeding the other team in the process.

Level Unlocked: 24

gas mine in cold war black ops
Treyarch
The Gas Mine.

Jammer

Description: Creates an electronic disruption field, disabling enemy Field Upgrades, and degrading enemy minimap information.

Recharge Time: 2:30

Best Use: A potential secret weapon if used correctly. If your team has solid communication, then the Jammer’s use could be endless. It can disable all of the above field upgrades, meaning no one will be interrupting scorestreaks, deploying gas mines, or highlighting your position on the minimap. It’s ‘Level 36’ unlock is indicative of the weapon’s use and many positives.

Level Unlocked: 36

jammer in black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Jammer.

Field upgrades ranked

After summarising our thoughts on each piece of equipment, we can now finally reveal our favorites. Every single field upgrade does have some kind of use and all are viable options. Here is our assigned rankings.

  1. SAM Turret
  2. Jammer
  3. Field Mic
  4. Proximity Mine
  5. Gas Mine
  6. Trophy System

In the end, the SAM Turret’s ability to decimate scorestreaks is too good to turn down. Given how much a Chopper Gunner can annihilate a team, if several people throw these down, then it protects you well.

That is all of the Black Ops Cold War field upgrades. Hopefully, this should give you a great idea of how to approach the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.