T-Pain baffles audience with bizarre speech at CoD Vanguard premiere

T-Pain’s speech at the world premiere of Call of Duty: Vanguard left the audience bemused, as the popular rapper took a moment to tell them to stop talking, in a perplexing yet hilarious few moments.

The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the game. The world premiere, which was held in downtown Los Angeles on November 3, was set to build up the hype.

Vanguard’s premiere featured a host of popular rappers, with the likes of the Migos, T-Pain, Lil Tecca, and more in attendance. Some of Call of Duty’s biggest personalities and pros also got their hands on the game in head-to-head matches.

T-Pain and CouRage were the hosts for the premiere, and it went smoothly, except for one speech from T-Pain that left the audience scratching their heads.

Towards the end of the night, it was time for the reveal of Warzone Pacific, and T-Pain was on the job to introduce it. However, as he began his speech to announce the anticipated update, he got a little sidetracked.

T-Pain began talking about taking a holiday in the Dominican Republic: “It’s the biggest release of the year. It’s the only island vacation I’m going to be taking, other than DR because prostitution is legal.”

The rapper continued on with his speech, before telling the audience to be quiet. “Ladies and gentlemen… hold on, hold on. You’re all talking too much. No, can’t do it, you’re all talking too much. I want this to sound good, shh shh shh.”

The audience listened to the rapper’s request and immediately hushed, allowing him to finish his speech in the dramatic style that he wanted. However, it did leave the crowd confused after abruptly being told to shut up by T-Pain.

Overall, the event was a success. Vanguard’s premiere highlighted everything we can expect in the next year of CoD, as well as pros and streamers making light work of their celebrity opponents in the matches.