UFC champ Sean O’Malley gets first Warzone nuke with help from NICKMERCS and Swagg

UFC champ Sean O’Malley managed to get his first Warzone nuke with help from popular Call of Duty streamers NICKMERCS and Swagg

UFC bantamweight champion can be found spending his time off from fighting in the world’s premier fighting company by streaming and playing games like Call of Duty.

Call of Duty is infamous for the nuke killstreak that has featured in some of its games, where in multiplayer if players get enough kills (usually 30ish) without dying, they gain the ability to call in a game-ending nuke.

Activision also introduced this to Warzone, and ever since it has been seen as one of the pinnacle achievements in Call of Duty Warzone. Sean O’Malley has been trying to complete this achievement for a while, and this week with the help of Nickmercs, FaZe Nio, and Swagg, he managed to get his first Nuke.

Sean O’Malley gets hyped after first Warzone Nuke

Sean O’Malley and his squad of Call of Duty streamers played for five and a half hours before eventually getting the Nuke, causing all of them to erupt into triumphant shouting. Highlights of the game were posted on Nickmercs YouTube:

“Yeaaaaahhh!” screamed Nickmercs. “That felt earned, baby! That felt earned!” agreed O’Malley and the team managed to successfully defend and set off the Nuke.

However, the game crashed as the Nuke cutscene began, displaying a “Lost connection to Host/Server. Connection timed out”.

But, luckily for Sean and the crew, the Nuke still counted and the over 5 hours of hard work was all worth it as he still obtained the rare Nuke camo.