T-Pain stunned by Ozzy Osbourne’s praise for War Pigs cover

Rapper T-Pain was left stunned after Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter/X to give the musician massive praise for his cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

Over the last couple of decades, T-Pain has dominated the music industry with a rather wide variety of songs and even a few covers.

The ‘Buy u a drank’ rapper gained popularity by using autotune but has proven repeatedly that he doesn’t need it to provide high quality music.

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne left T-Pain blown away recently after praising him for his cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

Ozzy Osbourne labels T-Pains War Pigs cover as ‘best ever’

On January 10, 2024, Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter/X and found T-Pain’s cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs — and gave it what could be considered the best praise possible.

“This is the best cover of “War Pigs” ever,” he said. “Why didn’t you guys call me?”

This caused many fans of the two musicians to get excited about a potential collab, and the praise left T-Pain himself fairly shocked.

The rapper replied shortly after Ozzy’s tweet, stating that the Black Sabbath frontman is “always invited.”

“You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself,” he said.

The War Pigs cover is just one of a handful released on his 2023 album, which gained traction again after T-Pain recorded a series of live videos of those songs.

On December 21, fans took notice of his recording of George Jones’ Tennessee Whiskey and were shocked at how good it was.