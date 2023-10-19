21 Savage debuts new song in Modern Warfare 3 trailer

Modern Warfare 3 provided a platform for 21 Savage and D4vd to debut their latest song, Call Me Revenge, in a live-action trailer created by action film director David Leitch.

Call of Duty has dipped its toes into the music industry before. Snoop Dogg appeared as a playable operator in Vanguard, Warzone, and COD Mobile. And then Modern Warfare 2 brought the rap icon back alongside 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj.

This comes after a Warzone trailer featured Young Thug and Jack Harlow in 2021. COD has been able to attract celebrities for other promotional videos in the past, and that’s the same for Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty wanted an anthem for its upcoming series entry, and they found their cover star in 21 Savage, who already has his own operator.

21 Savage, NBA star Devin Booker, and UK artist Central Cee appear in Modern Warfare trailer

On October 19, 21 Savage, NBA star Devin Booker and UK artist Central Cee made cameo appearances in a MW3 trailer created by the same director behind Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and John Wick.

The trailer titled The Lobby depicts what it would be like if COD players actually met up in a real-life multiplayer pre-game lobby.

All of the players prepare for battle alongside COD operators from the Campaign.

Tyler Bahl, Head of Marketing at Activision, explained: “The Lobby” features COD players, celebrities, and in-game characters squad-ing up together before a match. The film serves as a poignant reminder of our iconic tagline, ‘There is a soldier in all of us,’ which we are thrilled to reintroduce.”

This is the first time Call of Duty has used the ‘There is a soldier in all of us’ slogan since 2017. The tagline last appeared in a Black Ops 4 live-action trailer featuring Kobe Bryant and Jimmy Kimmel.

As we inch closer to Modern Warfare 3’s November 10 release date, there will surely be more promotional content on the way.