T-Pain fans shocked over soul-baring “Tennessee Whiskey” live performance

Rapper and producer T-Pain delivered a soulful performance of “Tennessee Whiskey,” and fans are completely blown away.

When you think autotune, the first name that pops into your mind is probably T-Pain. Having popularized the vocal tuning effect, he led the way for countless other musical artists to use it, including other rappers like Snoop Dawg and Kanye West. Today, it’s a common practice but hasn’t always been.

Shattering vocal expectations, T-Pain took to the stage for an intimate performance of covers back in March. Those covers include George Jones’ “Tennessee Whiskey,” which was famously covered by country singer Chris Stapleton. The official video is only now making its way online.

As part of a covers EP, “Tennessee Whiskey” joins the likes of Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Youtube: T-Pain T-Pain performs an intimate show for adoring fans

T-Pain fans are blown away by “Tennessee Whiskey” performance

Ripping into the song, T-Pain delivered a potent, emotionally rattling performance that had fans completely taken aback. Many are shocked by the performance, as they’re left wondering why he worries about autotune in the first place.

“T pain never needed auto tune, auto tune needed T pain,” wrote one fan on the now-viral TikTok.

Another agreed, “T Pain basically saying ‘auto tune was an artistic choice, not a necessity.'”

“Tpain music was my childhood. Glad he is showing folks that auto tune was a choice,” a third said.

More awestruck comments poured in.

“The appreciation that T Pain is finally getting is definitely a positive thing I needed in 2023,” one user said.

Another user even suggested: “TPain for next coach on the Voice.”

“The man who mastered auto tune, was the man who needed it least,” praised a fan, adding a fire emoji.

“T pain I’m mad you used so much auto tune when I was growin up you are amazing!!! I feel robbed,” quipped a user.

The live version of “Tennessee Whiskey” finds its way onto a live record, On Top of The Covers (Live from The Sun Rose), dropping on December 22.

In other news, T-Pain announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

Here are the Vegas dates so far:

February 8: Zouk Nightclub

Zouk Nightclub April 20: Zouk Nightclub

Zouk Nightclub May 26: Ayu Dayclub

Ayu Dayclub July 11: Zouk Nightclub

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.