Warzone High Trip event: Start date, limited-time mode, more

Warzone’s limited-time 4/20 event is fast approaching, and High Trip is set to take over the battle royale, so here is all you need to know.

Call of Duty is truly diving deep into its 4/20 event as MW3 and Warzone ramp up the celebrations with Snoop Dogg and Cheech & Chong getting their own skins, amongst some other dank limited-time events.

So here is all you need to know about Warzone’s High Trip event.

Warzone’s High Trip is starting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, according to the in-game timer in the events tab. This is also the same time MW3’s 4/20 event, Blaze Up, is starting.

The devs has yet to officially confirm when the event is ending, but considering its 4/20 theme, and that skin bundles related to the theme are releasing on April 20, it will at least run till then.

Warzone High Trip event explained

Despite the event fast approaching, the devs have been reticent on details about the event so far. In CoD’s Season 3 blog, they shared a brief description of the event.

“Jump into this limited-time event and get ready for some heightened fights. Collect gummies to sharpen your scenes and smoke out the competition,” the blog reads.

So it’s unclear what the event will entail, but based on the summary players will be able to collect “gummies” around the map and get abilities.

Although, we don’t know if it’s going to be a separate LTM or added to the main battle royale modes.

But we will update you here when we know more.

Warzone High Trip rewards

The rewards for Warzone’s High Trip have yet to be revealed, however, most limited-time events will usually have a plethora of challenges and rewards for players to complete and earn.

In most events, cosmetics like unique event Blueprints, camos, or stickers, can be expected to be earned from the event.

However, we will update you here when the event gets underway and we know more about it.

