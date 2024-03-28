Warzone is bringing back Snoop Dogg but not everyone is pleased by his return

Snoop Dogg is set to make his Call of Duty return in Warzone Season 3, however not all fans are happy about the news.

Snoop Dogg is once again returning to the Call of Duty franchise, the rapper set to drop in in the form of a new skin that will be available when Season 3 of the game goes live. As well as the return of Rebirth Island, it appears that Season 3 is shaping up to hit fans with a wave of nostalgia.

After all, Snoop Dogg is an operator and playable character in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Now, he’s coming back in MW3 and Warzone once again.

In light of this, the CoD community has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the news that Snoop Dogg will once again be joining the franchise as an operator.

For some, the return of the rapper signifies a major trip down memory lane.

One Warzone player commented on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they are excited to once again play as Snoop on Rebirth.

“Bet. I left OG Rebirth as Snoop, I’ll hopefully be able to return to Rebirth as [him].”

Others added, “Exciting news! It’s always fun to see familiar faces popping up in unexpected places.”

However other CoD players are less excited about the announcement that Snoop will once again be in the game. Citing a lack of new content as being the main source of frustration.

“Boring. No disrespect to Snoop but bruh you’ve been in enough CoDs, time to add other celebrities,” argued one player.

Another added, “I already bought him in Warzone 1 just for it to be taken away from me, I ain’t buying him twice.”

It is unclear how players will be able to unlock the Snoop Dogg skin just yet. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on when we know how and when players will be able to unlock Snoop Dogg in Warzone.

