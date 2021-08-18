How to watch $100K Swagg Warzone Summer Invitational: stream, teams, format

Swagg’s second Warzone Summer Invitational is here and the FaZe Clan star is putting up $100k for grabs in the single-day event. Here’s how to catch all the action.

As one of the highest earning players in Warzone, Swagg knows what he’s looking for in an event that’ll make it exciting for contestants and viewers alike. As such, there’s going to be plenty of high-profile players loading into the server.

There’s a ton of money on the line for just one day of Warzone, so don’t be surprised if games get really competitive from the jump – which you won’t want to miss.

Take a look below for everything from streams to competitors, and even the format, for Swagg’s Summer Invitational.

Swagg’s Summer Invitational stream

Since this is Swagg’s event, you can catch every moment as it happens on FaZe Clans official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

If there’s a particular creator you plan on following, then they’ll surely be streaming their POV as they compete in the event.

Swagg’s Summer Invitational prize pool

There are pretty high stakes for whoever comes out on top. Even though there’s a $100k prize pool, the first team will take 75% of the pot.

Summer Invitational prize breakdown:

1st: $75,000

2nd: $15,000

3rd: $10,000

There are thousands of reasons for players to give it their all in the Summer Invitational, but that means everyone else is going to go home empty-handed.

Swagg’s Summer Invitational format

The games will play out in Warzone’s Trios BR public lobbies. Trios will play in 5-point system matches where every kill per player in a team will be given 1 point.

There will be point multiplayers too, depending on where you’re at in the placements.

1st place: 2x multiplier

2nd – 15th place: 1.5x multiplier

16th – 50th: No multiplier

The team with the most points at the end of 5 total matches will take Swagg’s Summer Invitational and walk away with $75k outright.

There’ll be a winners and loser’s bracket along with the Odd Man Out trio format to keep teams as competitive as possible.

Winner’s Bracket

Best of Three (3) Kill Race

Grand Final’s Reset will be a Best of Three (3) should the winner of the Gulag (loser’s bracket) win in Grand Finals.

The Trio with the most kills in a game will win that map. Winners of two maps forward in the bracket.

Gulag (Loser’s Bracket)

Losers Bracket is Best of One (1) // Loser’s Final is Best of Three (3)

The Trio with the most kills in a game will win that map

Swagg’s Summer Invitational teams

There’s a stacked playing field going into Swagg’s Summer Invitational and tons of Warzone talent that are sure to entertain.

Take a look at the complete list of players that you should see duking it out on Verdansk throughout the day.