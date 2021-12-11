Warzone players discover pay to win MP40 blueprint in Season 1 Battle Pass

After the Vangaurd: Season 1 update introduced a new map and weapons to the battle royale, Warzone players discovered an MP40 blueprint in the Battle Pass that’s being labeled as “pay to win.”

The new season is the beginning of a fresh era of Warzone by integrating Caldera and all that Vanguard has to offer into the battle royale.

On top of that, players were given a packed battle pass with 100 tiers worth of rewards to earn. From blueprints to operator skins, there’s so much to unpack from it.

However, the community has discovered one blueprint in the pass that’s pay to win since it has an attachment that isn’t allowed.

Warzone has pay to win MP40 blueprint

If you’re looking for a competitive advantage over your enemies then you’ll want to rock the Space Issue MP40 blueprint.

‘BearPig’ took to Twitter when he was discovered that through this MP40 has the attachment Vital which “Increases the size of the critical-hit area on enemies.” This means that chest shots can register as headshot damage making the TTK even faster.

This MP40 Blueprint from the battle pass has a perk 1 called "Vital" which can not be used unless you have this blueprint… Early stages of P2W or just a bug? pic.twitter.com/S8oi6XdoZP — KRNG – BearPig (@BearPigCentral) December 11, 2021

Players are calling this “pay to win” as the Space Issue is only unlocked by purchasing the battle pass and reaching tier 45. For those wondering, Vital is not an attachment on a normal MP40 loadout.

In the Vanguard beta, Vital was able to be equipped with the MP40 but was removed before the game was launched. So it is possible that the devs forgot to remove it from the blueprint prior to releasing the battle pass.

There are mixed reports from players saying that this is just a visual bug while others claim it is actually doing more damage. However, if it is packing a heavier punch than normal MP40s, players are worried this could start a pay-to-win trend in Warzone.