Streamer frags out in Black Ops Cold War with Rockband guitar controller - Dexerto

Call of Duty players have been known to whip out some pretty outlandish controllers in years past, and now that trend has continued with Black Ops Cold War with one streaming using a Rockband guitar.

Twitch streamer TheStevieP decided to play the game’s zombies and even multiplayer mode with the absurd controller, but was actually seeing some success with it despite its obvious limitations.

While playing with a guitar may sound impossible, especially with a game as fast-paced as COD, TheStevieP found a button layout setup that gets the job done.

“Walk is down on the strum bar, walking backward is up on the strum bar,” he explained. “To look around, red is to the left, yellow is to the right, blue is up, orange is down. And green shoots.”

However, some of the drawbacks of playing with the guitar are that he doesn’t have a reload button or a grenade button that could get him into some serious trouble in the heat of a firefight.

“If I get a kill in multiplayer I’m going to laugh,” he chuckled. “The person who dies to me deserves to be laughed at.”

As it turns out, his remark was spot on, because just a little bit later, the streamer hopped into multiplayer to partake in some TDM on the infamous Miami map.

After struggling with four deaths to his name, TheStevieP ended up getting into an extremely awkward firefight on a stairway. After missing his first few shots and taking some damage, he managed to finally land a direct hit, eliminating his opponent.

“Yo!” he jumped up with his arms raised in victory.

As he let out a hardy belly laugh, the streamer did end up falling himself, but it was perfectly fine by him, who still couldn’t believe he managed to pull off the frag.

“Let’s go!” he beamed again with glee.

The clip taking from the stream ended up being posted to Reddit where it received a whopping 3.8K upvotes by users on the platform who were impressed with the play.

Black Ops Cold War is still very young so there is no telling what else streamers and content creators will try to up the ante in the bizarre controller department. As it stands though, this was one heck of a way to kick off the entertainment.