Streamer frags out in Black Ops Cold War with Rockband guitar controller - Dexerto

Call of Duty

Streamer frags out in Black Ops Cold War with Rockband guitar controller

Published: 30/Nov/2020 20:42

by Michael Gwilliam
Black Ops Cold War guitar
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty players have been known to whip out some pretty outlandish controllers in years past, and now that trend has continued with Black Ops Cold War with one streaming using a Rockband guitar.

Twitch streamer TheStevieP decided to play the game’s zombies and even multiplayer mode with the absurd controller, but was actually seeing some success with it despite its obvious limitations.

While playing with a guitar may sound impossible, especially with a game as fast-paced as COD, TheStevieP found a button layout setup that gets the job done.

“Walk is down on the strum bar, walking backward is up on the strum bar,” he explained. “To look around, red is to the left, yellow is to the right, blue is up, orange is down. And green shoots.”

However, some of the drawbacks of playing with the guitar are that he doesn’t have a reload button or a grenade button that could get him into some serious trouble in the heat of a firefight.

“If I get a kill in multiplayer I’m going to laugh,” he chuckled. “The person who dies to me deserves to be laughed at.”

As it turns out, his remark was spot on, because just a little bit later, the streamer hopped into multiplayer to partake in some TDM on the infamous Miami map.

After struggling with four deaths to his name, TheStevieP ended up getting into an extremely awkward firefight on a stairway. After missing his first few shots and taking some damage, he managed to finally land a direct hit, eliminating his opponent.

“Yo!” he jumped up with his arms raised in victory.

As he let out a hardy belly laugh, the streamer did end up falling himself, but it was perfectly fine by him, who still couldn’t believe he managed to pull off the frag.

“Let’s go!” he beamed again with glee.

The clip taking from the stream ended up being posted to Reddit where it received a whopping 3.8K upvotes by users on the platform who were impressed with the play.

Black Ops Cold War is still very young so there is no telling what else streamers and content creators will try to up the ante in the bizarre controller department. As it stands though, this was one heck of a way to kick off the entertainment.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.