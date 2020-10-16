Modern Warfare streamer goes on sniping killstreak with piano as controller - Dexerto

DeanoBeano, who went viral on Twitch a couple months back for using a drum kit to snipe in Modern Warfare, is back and this time he brought along with him a piano to get his kills.

Back in August 2020, Twitch streamer DeanoBeano made headlines when he was able to get a sniping kill in Modern Warfare using a drum kit. While it was only a single kill, to say that it was impressive would be an understatement considering how much precision it took.

A couple weeks later he was back at it again, this time going on a five killstreak on Vacant, even getting a split quad-feed and a collateral kill in the process. Now, DeanoBeano has once again done what some might considered the impossible and gone on another killstreak using an instrument but this time it wasn’t a drum kit.

During a recent Twitch stream, DeanoBeano used a piano keyboard to get a four killstreak on Atlas Superstore, once again impressing the CoD community.

In the clip, which currently has over 16,000 upvotes on Reddit, Deano takes out three enemies in quick succession near the side of the map using the AX-50 sniper rifle, before running and taking out one more person with the 725 shotgun.

While that wouldn’t be impressive in the slightest with a normal controller, the fact that he was using a piano makes it an amazing feat to be sure.

As one can see in the clip itself, movement and aiming with the piano is a bit similar to the drums in that one key press moves the character just a little bit in a certain direction. This means that Deano constantly taps on the keys in order to adjust where he’s looking.

While he’s drumming kills were impressive as they were, this piano streak is even more absurd. Considering you can hear the piano keys he’s hitting, it makes for a very comical clip.

Here’s hoping he makes more hilarious videos with other instruments.