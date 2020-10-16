 Modern Warfare streamer goes on sniping killstreak with piano as controller - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare streamer goes on sniping killstreak with piano as controller

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:38

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/DeanoBeano

Share

Modern Warfare

DeanoBeano, who went viral on Twitch a couple months back for using a drum kit to snipe in Modern Warfare, is back and this time he brought along with him a piano to get his kills.

Back in August 2020, Twitch streamer DeanoBeano made headlines when he was able to get a sniping kill in Modern Warfare using a drum kit. While it was only a single kill, to say that it was impressive would be an understatement considering how much precision it took.

Advertisement

A couple weeks later he was back at it again, this time going on a five killstreak on Vacant, even getting a split quad-feed and a collateral kill in the process. Now, DeanoBeano has once again done what some might considered the impossible and gone on another killstreak using an instrument but this time it wasn’t a drum kit.

Activision/DeanoBeano
Twitch streamer DeanoBeano played Modern Warfare for over five hours using a piano.

During a recent Twitch stream, DeanoBeano used a piano keyboard to get a four killstreak on Atlas Superstore, once again impressing the CoD community.

Advertisement

In the clip, which currently has over 16,000 upvotes on Reddit, Deano takes out three enemies in quick succession near the side of the map using the AX-50 sniper rifle, before running and taking out one more person with the 725 shotgun.

While that wouldn’t be impressive in the slightest with a normal controller, the fact that he was using a piano makes it an amazing feat to be sure.

I just snapped with a piano LMAO from r/modernwarfare

As one can see in the clip itself, movement and aiming with the piano is a bit similar to the drums in that one key press moves the character just a little bit in a certain direction. This means that Deano constantly taps on the keys in order to adjust where he’s looking.

Advertisement

While he’s drumming kills were impressive as they were, this piano streak is even more absurd. Considering you can hear the piano keys he’s hitting, it makes for a very comical clip.

Here’s hoping he makes more hilarious videos with other instruments.

Call of Duty

3 tips to help you crush Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode

Published: 15/Oct/2020 20:52 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 22:17

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

During the second weekend of the beta, Black Ops Cold War players got a chance to try out one of the new large-scale modes called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, and needless to say it’s a bit different from the rest of the game. Here are some tips to put you above the rest.

With Black Ops Cold War, fans have a variety of classic modes to choose from, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, etc. alongside some larger experiences like Combined Arms. That being said, there’s an even bigger mode called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, which pits 40 players against each other in an attempt to set off radioactive explosives around a large map.

Advertisement

The mode itself is a bit different from the others, clearly taking a bit of inspiration from Warzone with the inclusion of armor, doors, etc., meaning that players of Fireteams: Dirty Bomb might be a bit confused when they drop into the map for the first time. Fret not, however, as there are some things to remember about the mode that just might give you an advantage over everyone else.

Activision
Supply boxes can be found around both maps in the Fireteams: Dirty Bomb mode.

Use the supply crates found around the map

In Dirty Bomb, you have to collect Uranium and plant them at bomb sites around the map. Players can pick it up from fallen foes who drop it, but there’s another way to get it that doesn’t require you to get in a firefight.

Advertisement

Scattered around the map are small loot chests, similar to the ones seen in Warzone. Opening these chests will guarantee you a few pieces of Uranium, in addition to extra bonuses like armor plates, kill streaks, and more.

The best part is that there are a ton of these located around the map. If you’re having trouble finding them, all you have to do is listen for the clicking sound that a Geiger Counter would make.

Tons of people seem to be walking right past these chests in game, so finding one that hasn’t been taken shouldn’t be a problem.

Advertisement
Activision
When you spawn into the map, quickly find items like killstreaks and armor, they’ll help you out.

Find items and find them fast

While the crates drop Uranium, they also have the possibility of giving out some helpful items as well. Right now, there’s a few things that the crates can wield, and it would definitely behoove you to find them as quick as possible:

  • Armor
  • Armor satchel (allows you to hold more pieces of armor)
  • Self-revive kit
  • RC-XD
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Sentry Gun

It’s important to find at least a couple of these items as soon as possible as doing so can put you at a serious advantage over everyone else.

Like the Uranium, your character drops all items when you die, so if you get taken out, you’ll have to go find them all over again.

Advertisement
Activision
Stick around the bomb sites, as other teams can add Uranium for the bomb and then you can take them out.

Stick to the bomb sites

In the mode, anyone can deposit Uranium at the five sites around the map, but once the bomb is planted, it belongs to your team. Because of this, it’s important to stick around the site that you want to take once you start depositing your materials.

Don’t take them out right away, however, instead, allow them to plant their Uranium and take them out. This means you can have a fully functioning bomb in no time, without any of the work.

Advertisement

Is that evil or dirty (no pun intended)? Maybe, but it’ll allow to detonate the explosive easier and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Of course, there are other things to remember while playing but if you follow all these tips, you might just be able to win your Fireteams: Dirty Bomb matches with ease.