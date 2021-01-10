 StoneMountain64 explains how Warzone devs should address DMR issue - Dexerto
StoneMountain64 explains how Warzone devs should address DMR issue

Published: 10/Jan/2021 1:19

by Theo Salaun
Instagram, @StoneMountain64 / Activision

As concern over the DMR 14, MAC-10, and dual Diamattis grows in Warzone, streamer ‘StoneMountain64’ thinks Call of Duty’s developers over at Raven Software should vault the overpowered weapons.

The Warzone meta shifted dramatically when Black Ops Cold War integrated with Modern Warfare’s weapons throughout Verdansk for BOCW Season 1. It took a few days and experimentation from the battle royale’s players, but after ‘GD_Booya’ dropped huge kills with the DMR in a tournament, it became clear that a new, ranged sheriff was in town.

On December 16, BCOW’s 30 guns were added to Warzone in the biggest content release for the free battle royale ever. Less than a month later, following practically unanimous concern from fans and streamers, Raven and Treyarch pushed nerfs for the DMR, MAC-10 and Diamattis on January 6.

But, rather than over-correcting, the game’s players appear dissatisfied and believe the guns remain overpowered. This leads StoneMountain, a popular streamer and content creator, to suggest that Raven vault the weapons instead of simply continuing to test out tunings on the live servers.

For mobile users, segment begins at 57:33.

When asked about the meta and the omnipresent DMR, Stone offered a new solution: “Why not even just vault the gun? … They clearly were able to switch the helicopters back to the old helicopters, so they just take the gun out of the game until they can fix whatever it is they want to fix about it.”

Vaulting has been an effective solution for another highly-successful BR: Fortnite. Developers Epic Games remove weapons and other items from the game periodically whenever things get out of hand, and then sometimes bring them back weeks or months down the line if they deem it appropriate.

As Stone alluded to in the podcast, this has been used as an option in Warzone as well, with the likes of choppers and vehicles whenever they’ve been involved with game-breaking exploits and glitches – why not apply the same approach with guns that are so clearly overpowered and broken?

Warzone airport tower helicopter
Activision
Warzone’s original, non-turret helicopters had to return when the attack choppers got vaulted.

This issue is of dear concern to the game’s community, as social media and Twitch streams are littered with complaints about the ineffective nerfs.  One of the game’s most prominent voices, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff recently dove into additional nerfs needed for the gun to become balanced — but StoneMountain has a different strategy for addressing the problem.

Stone suggests that devs can follow that process for fixing guns, by removing the DMR and other overpowered guns from the title until they can be balanced properly.

While it’s unclear if fans would welcome this solution, vaulting is an interesting idea and people appear open to any fixes for “DMRzone.”

ZooMaa names his top 3 CDL teams for 2021 Cold War season

Published: 9/Jan/2021 23:37 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 23:39

by Julian Young
ZooMaa Eavesdrop Podcast H3CZ Call of Duty
YouTube / HECZ

While discussing the upcoming 2021 Call of Duty League campaign with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez on his Eavesdrop Podcast, New York Subliners veteran Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto revealed his top three teams to watch out for during the Black Ops Cold War season.

The CDL offseason was full of big moves, like the LA Thieves replacing OpTic Los Angeles and the transition of the Chicago Hunstmen to OpTic Chicago. With many players switching to new teams, fans and competitors were left wondering how the league’s rankings will look as the season kicks off.

While the official CDL schedule hasn’t been announced, league play is anticipated to start in early 2021. Prior to the start of the season, pro player ZooMaa sat down with OpTic owner H3CZ and revealed the three teams he thinks fans and players should watch out for coming into 2021.

CDL
ZooMaa’s new-look New York Subliners will face stiff competition in 2021.

After discussing topics like Gentlemen’s Agreements and the map design in Black Ops Cold War, H3CZ shifted the conversation towards the CDL season: “Who’s your main competition, you think, right now? Give me your top three teams.”

The pro pondered the question for a second, then responded with Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Chicago OpTic. ZooMaa’s rankings are similar to many others leading up to the 2021 season, and for good reason: Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago finished first, second, and third in the 2020 CDL playoffs, respectively.

While Empire didn’t make any major offseason moves aside from dropping Clayster to fit the new 4v4 format, both FaZe and OpTic made some roster shuffles. FaZe replaced MajorManiak and Priestahh with former Huntsmen player Arcitys, whose departure from Chicago left a void that was filled with Dashy to bolster their roster.

(For mobile users, segment starts at 1:03:50)

H3Cz took a deeper dive into the reasons behind ZooMaa’s rankings, asking the longtime vet whether or not the offseason moves had anything to do with the teams’ projected success in 2021.

“There’s a lot of good players, but you gotta find the right group” ZooMaa answered. “So I think you guys [OpTic] found the right group. And I think FaZe and Dallas have the right group.”

Offseason moves or otherwise, the former FaZe star thinks those teams have the right players to win them a championship in 2021.