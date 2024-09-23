Sources: Toronto Ultra form all-EU roster with Black Ops 6 CDL team signings

According to several sources, Toronto Ultra are signing two European stars to form the remainder of their Call of Duty League roster for Black Ops 6.

On Friday, September 20, it was reported that Toronto Ultra had completed the sale of Thomas ‘Scrappy’ Ernst and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon to LA Thieves.

They would be joining Dan ‘Ghosty’ Rothe and, once contracts are signed, Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez to form one of the most formidable rosters we’ve seen in recent years.

That left Ultra with a bit more money in the bank but, more pressingly, two spots on their team for a new Assault Rifle and a new Submachine Gun player alike.

It has been confirmed with Dexerto that to replace Scrap as Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven’s AR duo, Ultra have signed Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon.

Beans has been in and out of the league in the last couple of seasons with middling rosters that he has shined on, so he hopes to prove he belongs in the league with a more persuasive stint on a stronger team in 2025.

In Envoy’s place, Ultra are working on securing the signature of Miami Heretics star José ‘ReeaL’ Fernández.

ReeaL had a strong rookie year and performed especially well at the 2024 Esports World Cup, dropping a 1.15 KD combined with some serious clutch Search & Destroy moments.

The Spanish star has had a turbulent start to his professional CoD career but will be hoping for more consistency in Toronto.

Earlier in 2024, Ultra parent company OverActive Media bought Spanish organization KOI, formerly owned by Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, while also owning the MAD Lions LEC team. So the organization is sticking to its Spanish roots, and hoping to grow more fans in the region, with this signing.

They will hope ReeaL can help them better harness that Spanish fanbase while simultaneously keeping the team competitive and able to compete against the very best.