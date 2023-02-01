Sources: CDL targeting Columbus & Vegas for Major 4 and Champs events

Dexerto has learned of the two locations where the Call of Duty League is planning to host Major 4 and the Call of Duty League Championship, with both events being held in venues across the United States.

On December 20, 2022, the New York Subliners announced that they would no longer be hosting Major 4, after the wildly successful event they held at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn in the 2021/22 Vanguard season.

While their statement cited “a variety of reasons” for the cancelation, prior reports suggested that it was due to the scale of the event as the CDL Major will also have a Challengers Open tournament on the side. The Kings Theatre, which has a capacity of 3,000, cannot accommodate both competitions.

For that reason, there has been much internal debate in the League over which franchise could host Major 4, and alternative plans were drawn up in case none of the teams was able to do it.

CDL Major 4: Columbus, Ohio

According to Dexerto sources, there were active efforts made for one of the 12 franchises to host the event but, with budget concerns from the teams and the league itself, they look set to head to Columbus, Ohio, for the penultimate Major of the 2023 season, though it hasn’t been completely finalized at the time of writing.

Columbus is steeped in Call of Duty history, the home of the now-defunct MLG Arena during the pre-CDL days of the CWL, as well as hosting multiple top-tier events over the years before franchising, including the 2018 world championship.

The Major 4 LAN event is due to take place from April 13-16.

CDL Championship: Las Vegas, NV

As for CoD Champs, the crowning moment of the Call of Duty calendar is looking to head to Las Vegas, departing from the usual Los Angeles spots that CDL fans have become so familiar with.

With Vegas now having a CDL spot, following the move across the Atlantic from Paris Legion, the city will be hosting its first event since CWL Las Vegas 2019, which saw OpTic Gaming take home the trophy and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell named MVP.

While the dates for Champs have not yet been announced, according to the schedule reported by Dexerto in August 2022, the event could be planned for mid-June.

The locations for Major 4 and Champs are expected to be announced officially in the pre-Major 2 Community Update on February 1, though this may be given as an update to the situation, rather than a knuckled-down venue or location.