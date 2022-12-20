Subliners announce New York is no longer hosting CDL Major IV

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The New York Subliners were scheduled to host Major IV, but the event is being moved to a new location instead.

New York started the 2023 CDL season in style, as the Subliners new-look roster took down the Seattle Surge in dominant fashion to win Major I. NYSL began building momentum at its hometown major in 2022, which Brooklyn hosted.

Major IV 2022 was one to remember, as the hometown New York Subliners made an improbable run to the grand final. Kings Theater provided a surreal setting with a raucous crowd and atmosphere.

The Call of Duty League scheduled Major IV to return to Brooklyn and the Kings Theater in April 2023, but the Subliners announced New York will no longer be hosting the event.

New York Subliners cancel Major IV

On December 20, the New York Subliners announced, “due to a variety of circumstances, we will not hold Major IV this year.”

The organization added, “We know last year was one for the ages, and we hope to be reunited with all of you in our hometown in the future.”

A report from esports.gg says, “part of the reason for the cancellation of the New York Major is the small size of the theater.

Kings Theater does not have enough room to host CDL matches and the Call of Duty Challengers Open simultaneously. The Subliners resolved the issue last season by partnering with Oxygen Esports to host the Challengers Open in Foxborough, MA.

The Call of Duty League has not announced where the event will be moved to. Esports.gg hinted at the major possibly being hosted by the Florida Mutineers. Miami hosted the CWL Playoffs in 2019, and who could ever forget the infamous Full Sail event in Florida during Black Ops 2?

We will provide an update when the Call of Duty League offers more information on Major IV.