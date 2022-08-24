Call of Duty League 2023 schedule potentially leaked with December start

Internal Call of Duty League documents obtained by Dexerto appear to show the full CDL 2023 schedule, with an earlier start date than previous seasons, five Major tournaments, and an earlier date for the Call of Duty Championship event.

Since launching the Call of Duty League in 2020, Activision have been working towards refining the schedule and format of the season.

In 2020, the Home Series formula was interrupted by the global health situation, but in 2021 and 2022, they started to opt for online qualifier matches to build towards the Majors, team-hosted LAN events for each franchise to show how far along they had come.

That said, fans and players alike have frequently suggested ways to improve the schedule, including an earlier start date, tournaments for Challengers players to face off against the pros, and more.

According to these leaked documents, fans’ prayers may have been answered.

Dexerto Internal documents obtained by Dexerto suggest an earlier season start date for the 2023 Modern Warfare 2 season.

Here are the key tournaments in the schedule, according to the above document:

Major 1 Pro-Am: December 15-18 (League hosted)

December 15-18 (League hosted) Major 2: February 2-5 (Team hosted)

February 2-5 (Team hosted) Major 3: March 9-12 (Team hosted)

March 9-12 (Team hosted) Major 4: April 20-23 (Team hosted)

April 20-23 (Team hosted) Major 5: May 25-28 (Team hosted)

May 25-28 (Team hosted) CDL Champs: June 15-18 (League hosted)

It’s worth noting that each Major features three weekends of qualifying matches leading up to it, with the exception of the Major 1 Pro-Am, which only has two. This would mean the first week of Call of Duty League 2023 qualifier matches will take place from December 2-4.

While this schedule has been confirmed by Dexerto sources, it’s worth noting that dates and the schedule itself are subject to change.

With teams looking ahead to the launch of the highly-anticipated Modern Warfare 2, you can keep up with all of the official CDL roster moves in our rostermania hub.

The Call of Duty League provided the following comment: “We have been working closely with our teams to finalize the 2023 season schedule, exploring several draft options these last few months. A full season reveal is planned for this fall with more information on dates and locations for each event.”