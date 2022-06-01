Paris Legion & Paris Eternal team owners file Vegas trademarks hinting at relocation

The ownership company behind Overwatch League and Call of Duty League franchises Paris Eternal and Paris Legion have filed trademark applications hinting at a relocation to Las Vegas.

DM Esports, the parent company of the two Paris-based franchises, abandoned their trademarks for Paris Eternal and Paris Legion in 2021, which prompted fanbases in both leagues to question whether they would be leaving entirely.

While nothing is confirmed yet, DM Esports have filed trademarks for both Vegas Legion and Vegas Eternal.

The trademarks were filed for both names on March 7, 2022, for clothing and entertainment services but neither franchise nor the parent company have made a public statement or announcement on any planned changes yet.

Both Paris Legion and Paris Eternal have come faced criticism from fans in the past, accused of showing a lack of care towards their performances in the leagues or building their brand alongside them.

At the time of writing, Paris Legion are dead last in the CDL standings ahead of Major 3, with a disappointing 2-16 record. In the Overwatch League, Paris Eternal have started the season 0-6.

While nothing is clear as of yet, Vegas is no doubt one of the biggest markets available for any franchise in any sport, so would be a huge coup for DM Esports should they take ownership of the Vegas spot in each league.

It’s unclear how soon the change could take place if the relocation does happen, but there’s still plenty of time in the seasons for each esport.