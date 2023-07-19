Sources: Boston Breach signing SlasheR & Priestahh for CDL 2024 season

According to Dexerto sources, Boston Breach are locking in the assault rifle duo of Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat and 2023 world champion Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner for the upcoming Call of Duty League season.

Boston are going into the 2023/24 season off the back of a year that slowly fizzled out as it went, with multiple roster changes failing to help them get the ball rolling and achieve their dream of winning championships.

After placing 5-6th at Champs, a placement they’d only beaten once during the season, it was clear that change was incoming, but despite their ambitions, it was unclear who exactly Breach could get after the top teams found their new players.

For that reason, they’re looking to pack a serious punch for next season and are proving their ambitions to compete against the very best, by signing two huge names.

Breach signing SlasheR & Priestahh

Boston Breach/Call of Duty League

SlasheR had an impressive year under Atlanta FaZe, winning one Major championship and putting up impressive numbers, especially towards the tail end of the year where he proved why the best trio in the game wanted him in the first place.

While they’re moving on, with Dexerto previously reporting that FaZe want Drazah to take on the flex role, SlasheR is a serious talent that can evidently still win chips.

Priestahh, on the other hand, is hot off the back of a career year, a vital part in the huge success of New York Subliners, in which they won three championships including Champs.

Contract negotiations following the victory went sour, though, as Priestahh and the Subliners failed to come to an agreement on new terms, and the team announced his departure on Tuesday, July 18, much to the surprise of a large portion of the COD community. According to our sources, he is set to be replaced by Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray.

Now, both players are set to challenge the top organizations — their former teams included — by reuniting four years after they last played together at the Black Ops 4 world championships.

They will be joined by young SMG star Eric ‘Snoopy’ Pérez, who made his debut at Champs in July, and Boston see as a player for the future.

Who joins them as their 4th is not yet decided, though it is not expected that Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon will be on the starting roster when the league kicks off in December 2023. They were heavily linked with Dan ‘Ghosty’ Rothe, though when Priestahh became available, he became the preferred AR duo for SlasheR.

Be sure to keep up with our CDL rostermania hub to see all the rumors and confirmed teams as the offseason continues.