Sources: New York Subliners to sign Sib as Priestahh replacement for CDL 2024 season

According to Dexerto sources, the New York Subliners are looking to sign Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray for the upcoming Call of Duty League season, after failing to get Preston ‘Priestahh’ Griener to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Despite winning a world championship together just three weeks prior to the time of writing, the Subliners are likely to be changing their CDL roster going into next season, the first team ever to do so directly after winning Champs without extenuating circumstances (franchising after eUnited won in 2019, Dallas Empire after move from 5v5 to 4v4 in 2020).

Going into the offseason, Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley was an unrestricted free agent, while Priestahh had an extension option.

Subliners tried to negotiate a lower salary with Priestahh to cut costs — something most CDL teams are doing currently — but the two parties struggled to find a compromise.

Subliners to sign Sib

After some speculation behind the scenes that the Subliners were assessing their options and looking at different players should negotiations not work out, it now looks as though they will be signing their number one target in Sib.

After spending the last two seasons with Seattle Surge, Sib has been one of the best flexes in the game, and was widely rumored to be heading to OpTic Texas with Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari before LA Thieves’ Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams took priority for their remaining flex spot.

This makes it unclear what comes next for Priestahh, who could seriously shake up the rostermania situation with his availability.

The expected Subliners roster now will be:

Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez

Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley

Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno

Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray

