Simp tempers FaZe expectations ahead of CDL Stage 3: "We got the group of death" - Dexerto

Days before Stage 3 gets underway in the 2021 Call of Duty League season, Atlanta star Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr has outlined why Group B is the “group of death,” and why FaZe fans should temper their expectations.

With new groups now locked in for the third stage of the year, we know which teams will be facing off over the next three weeks. While Atlanta FaZe topped their first two groups this season – with a 5-0 and 4-1 record respectively – Stage 3 could be the toughest yet.

Five other teams are lined up to face them and Simp argues they form the “group of death” this time around. From OpTic looking to rebound after their heartbreaking Stage 2 defeat, to an upsurging Seattle roster, there won’t be an easy matchup for FaZe in Stage 3.

Advertisement

In comparison to Group A, Simp argues his side of the equation is far more stacked. With “basically four of the top five teams” in the same group, Atlanta could be in store for its toughest challenge yet, according to Simp.

Full schedule for all three weeks of #CDL2021 Stage 3! The big OpTic vs FaZe rematch will be on Sunday, May 9. pic.twitter.com/vcPl3g4cs2 — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 16, 2021

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (14-2) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys New York Subliners (10-7) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack OpTic Chicago (10-7) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Los Angeles Thieves (9-8) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Seattle Surge (4-9) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony London Royal Ravens (2-10) Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx

From the teams listed above, four of them boast positive records heading into Stage 3. Only Seattle and London are coming through with negative records, though both could be set to turn things around in a big way.

While they closed out Stage 2 with just two victories under their belts, it was a notable improvement over their first showing. “Seattle has been looking a lot better from the first to second Stage,” Simp explained. If their upward trend is to continue, “who’s to say they won’t be really good in the third?”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, London “is trying” to break the mold with new roster changes at the last minute. With hot Challengers prospect Alex ‘Zaptius’ Bonilla replacing Thomas ‘Dylan’ Henderson, we could see a stronger Royal Ravens than before.

When it comes to the Thieves, they may have finally found their footing at the tail end of Stage 2, “looking really good” in Simp’s eyes. On the back of benching SlasheR, the Thieves went on to 3-0 both Paris and New York in the Major.

Despite praising his competition and recognizing the challenge, Simp assured that he’s not all too concerned. “I’m not worried,” he said. “They are league matches after all.”

Advertisement

Stage 3 is all set to kick off on Thursday, April 22. Faze will be taking on the Subliners in their first match since the Stage 2 finals. Keep on top of all the action with our overview of the London Home Series.