CDL Stage 3 Groups & match schedule announced: FaZe, OpTic, NYSL in Group of Death - Dexerto

Groups A and B have been officially finalized for Stage 3 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, along with the full schedule of matches for all three weeks of group play before the next $500,000 Major.

This year’s CDL regular season features a new type of format that includes five Stages – each consisting of three weeks of regular matches followed by a $500,000 Major tournament.

Each of the five Stages features two groups – A and B – and the teams that make up these groups are determined by a selection process immediately following the previous Stage’s Major.

CDL Stage 3 Groups

The groups for Stage 3 were revealed on April 16:

