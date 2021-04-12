Top 10 moments from CDL Stage 2 Major | Accuracy's historic clutch! - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League’s $500,000 Stage 2 Major will go down in the books as one of the more wild and entertaining tournaments in competitive CoD history, offer no shortage of incredible moments and insane plays.

Toronto Ultra shocked the CDL when they knocked off the almighty Atlanta FaZe in the Grand Final to win the Stage 2 Major, a feat that very few had imagined they would be able to achieve.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the event’s top-10 moments were littered with plays made by the Ultra players, especially the likes of Bance and CleanX, who gave performances for the ages.

FaZe’s Simp, arguably the best player in the league right now, is also featured prominently, as he was his usual stellar self throughout the Major, earning him Team of the Week honors.

But, of course, there is no one who could argue what the week’s most outstanding play was: Accuracy orchestrated a remarkable 1v3 clutch to eliminate OpTic Chicago – a moment that will live forever in pro CoD history.

The circumstances of the play was really what made it that much more mindblowing; not only did it come in game five, round 11, Accuracy would have probably had zero chance to pull it off if the OpTic players hadn’t lined up for him the way they did – pretty much a ‘one in a million’ type situation.

