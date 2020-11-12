 Secret Warzone ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade discovered - Dexerto
Secret Warzone ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade discovered

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:49

by Alex Garton
Attaching C4 to a drone has become a hilarious tactic for Warzone players worldwide. Now, Infinity Ward has combined the two objects into a singular device and added the ‘Bomb Drone’ to the game.

It has become a tradition for Call of Duty players to attach C4 to objects they’re not supposed to. Black Ops players will remember attaching C4 to RCXD’s and causing havoc in multiplayer. Although these tactics cannot be described as optimal, they can certainly be useful to catch an opponent off-guard.

In Warzone, the Recon Drone is the community’s choice of delivery service for C4. The device is capable of accessing areas the RCXD never could. On top of this, the drone is significantly more discreet and can reach players camping on top of buildings.

However, until now, attaching C4 to a Recon Drone was an awkward process. The new ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade solves that issue completely.

Infinity Ward
The ‘Bomb Drone’ is currently only available in private matches and training.

New ‘Bomb Drone’ added to Warzone

A thread posted to the Warzone subreddit has nearly 4,000 upvotes and shows a player using the new ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade.

The drone was located in a red keycard bunker, in training mode. Players will undoubtedly find some great ways to put the ‘Bomb Drone’ to use.

The bad news, is that both these devices are currently limited to training and private matches. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed they’re introduced to the main modes as soon as possible.

Infinity Ward’s choice to take an unintended mechanic and make it part of the game is great to see. It’s not very often developers integrate community discovered tactics directly into a game. Although it may frustrating to die to this device, it looks like a field upgrade the Warzone community will get behind.

The ‘Bomb Drone’ isn’t the only new device that’s been added to Warzone. Alongside it came the RCXD which players can obtain by completing the new ‘Detection’ contract.

It’s important to note that neither of these devices were recorded on the official patch notes. This is no doubt so players can discover the devices themselves without patch notes spoiling the surprise.

Treyarch nerfs sliding again in Black Ops Cold War launch update

Published: 12/Nov/2020 7:02 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 7:09

by Isaac McIntyre
Black Ops Cold War soldier runs past fire.
Treyarch

Treyarch has nerfed Call of Duty’s notorious slide-canceling exploit, and sliding in general, just days out from the Black Ops Cold War launch day, in an effort to cowl the “broken” trick before millions of players flood into the 2021 release.

The Black Ops Cold War developers have been trying to get sliding under control since the alpha, where it ran rampant. The problem didn’t improve much in the beta, where Call of Duty players were using slide-canceling to hack through maps.

To combat this issue ⁠— which plagued Modern Warfare for much of its lifespan too ⁠— the Black Ops Cold War devs dropped a series of sliding changes in the beta.

Unfortunately, these nerfs didn’t seem to help. Now, right on the eve of the Black Ops Cold War launch day, Treyarch has pushed another set of nerfs, more aggressive than the last, to try and fix the problem once and for all on Day 1.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Treyarch
Treyarch have released one final patch ahead of Black Ops Cold War’s big day.

“Sliding is intended as an escape mechanic, or a quick entrance into crouch or cover. It’s not intended to be over-used in engagements, or to be advantageous in close quarters,” the devs wrote in the Black Ops Cold War day 1 patch notes.

“We’ve shortened the slide length, and reduced its speed to address these goals.

“In the beta, it was faster to fire your weapon from a spring by sliding than by simply ending your spring to fire. This has been fixed so that ending a sprint to fire is the faster way to get your gun up, and sliding to fire is no longer faster.”

Here are the three primary sliding nerfs in the Nov. 12 patch:

  • Shortened slide length.
  • Reduced slide speed.
  • Ending a sprint to fire is now faster than sliding to fire.

The sliding changes were also paired with a small change to mantling. Across the board, Black Ops Cold War mantle speeds have been “increased” dramatically.

Treyarch packaged this in with the slide-canceling nerfs in an effort to promote the flow of combat around terrain and defendable objects, rather than just sliding around them or simply ignoring close cover altogether in gunfights.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War battlegrounds were dominated by slide-canceling in the title’s beta.

There’s no indication this may be the be-all-end-all fix Treyarch is hoping it will be. Instead, it may just be another bandaid like the beta changes were all the way back in October.

For now, we’ll just have to sit tight for 24 hours. Sliding may well run rampant in the early days of Black Ops again, but Treyarch has proven they’re willing to change it ⁠— if the exploit remains, they likely have more nerfs waiting in the wings.