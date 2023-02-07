Secret Warzone 2 update patch notes: Restock event fix, deployable cover exploit, more

Raven Software and Infinity Ward stealthy resolved Warzone 2 issues on the developer Trello boards overnight.

Warzone 2 dealt with major bug issues at launch, but the game has slowly reached a stable state. The development team expressed their commitment to “improving the overall stability and performance of our games, including reduced crashes” in the early Season 2 patch notes.

Besides major updates, the developers constantly roll out small patches to fix bugs and glitches. For example, on January 20, an update addressed UI hiccups and included a long laundry list of minor patches.

Most of the time, small updates fly under the radar and fail to garner much attention, but each patch goes a long way in improving WZ2’s overall experience.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 Restock event fix and deployable cover exploit removed

Activision Warzone 2 finally added back the restock event.

On February 6, the developers released a hotfix, unbeknownst to most players, as it wasn’t posted on any social media channels.

Raven Software and Infinity Ward have Trello boards listing every known issue in Warzone 2, multiplayer, and DMZ. The developers also provide updates on Trello when the issues get resolved. The feature is a great way to give passionate community members an inside look at what the developers are working on.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone 2 added back the Restock event. It was initially removed on January 11 for causing loot dropped by players to disappear. Regaining from the gulag with nothing to your name than a pistol or shotgun is always hard towards the end of the game, but the event refills every looted crate making it easier for players to get back in the action.

Article continues after ad

The update also resolved an issue where more than one player could loot a supply crate and fixed an exploit allowing players to reach out of bound areas with a deployable shield.

February 6 update patch notes

Here are all of the bug fixes listed on the Warzone 2 Trello boards.

We’re aware of an exploit with the Deployable Cover allowing some Players to reach Out of Bounds areas.

We’re aware of an issue where loadout and equipped items do not load into a match with a player but are back on-soldier after the match.

[All Platforms] Supply Crate: We’re investigating an issue where more than one Player can loot a captured Supply Crate.

[All Platforms] Restock: We’ve disabled the Restock Public Event while we investigate an issue causing loot dropped by Players to disappear.

We will provide an update when Infinity Ward unveils the full Season 2 patch notes.