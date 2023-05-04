Scump responds to Warzone 2 skin demands after TimTheTatman & NICKMERCS leak

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has responded to calls for him to get a Warzone 2 skin after leaks revealed that TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS will soon be getting their own.

While plenty of content creators have dipped in and out of the Call of Duty scene over the last few years, Scump has remained a constant across competitive play and content creation.

The OpTic Gaming icon may have put streaming slightly on the back burner when he was competing in the Call of Duty League, but his recent retirement has allowed him to put full focus on content again. That has seen him shoot right to the top of the chart as the most-watched CoD Twitch streamer out there.

Recent leaks for Warzone 2 have suggested that TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS will both be represented in-game with skins, which has caused a bit of confusion with some fans, seeing as they both barely play it these days.

Scump responds to NICKMERCS & TimTheTatman getting Warzone 2 skins

That has led to a bit of outrage about Scump seemingly being skipped over for one, but the CoD World Champion isn’t too fussed about it himself.

“To be honest, it does not bother me, ok? Those guys are very big streamers, they’ve done a very good job at what they do,” Scump said during his May 3, addressing some fan complaints about him not getting a skin.

“Obviously, I’ve had a long-tenured Call of Duty career but those guys appeal to just a different audience. It’s a different audience, you know what I’m saying? I can’t even be mad at it.”

Some viewers stated it was “disrespectful” that Scump wasn’t getting a skin, but he noted that Activision is just a business and he’s “not mad” about not getting a skin this time around.

It remains to be seen if more content creators will get their own in-game looks following Tim and Nick so, who knows, maybe Scump fans will get their wish down the line.