NICKMERCS addresses backlash over MW2 & Warzone 2 operator skin

NICKMERCS hit back at Warzone 2 community members who slammed him and TimTheTatman for receiving COD operator skins.

TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS became the first content creators to receive their own operator skins in Warzone 2. For 2,400 COD Points, the NICKMERCS bundle includes two operator skins, weapon blueprints, weapon charms, and more.

Despite having passionate viewers, not every Warzone 2 community member was on board with Tim and Nick getting their own operator skin. Activision’s announcement of the operator skins on Twitter was met with backlash from players.

Comments such as “they don’t even play COD” and “we don’t care” shed a negative light on the crossover. NICKMERCS explained why the decision is actually a “first step in a positive direction” for the community.

NICMERCS claims content creators getting operators is a “net positive”

During a live stream, NICKMERCS responded to criticism over getting an operator skin.

“If this thing came out two years ago, everybody would have been so happy about it, but now given the facts and given the current landscape of the game, there’s a lot of people that are very upset with Call of Duty.”

NICKMERCS believes that community members have unfairly deflected their anger from COD to him and Tim.

“Because they are so upset with COD, we are getting a lot of s**t. A lot of people are not happy that we are getting skins.”

NICKMERCS shot down the claim that Activision used this as a ploy to “save the game” or “put more money in their pockets.”

The Leader of the MFAM Army admitted that it is good to have creators like him and Tim incentivized to play with their own operators, but it won’t change the state of the game.

“A lot of these smaller content creators and people got it backward. This is a very good thing for creators, and it shows that Call of Duty is going to start doing more of this stuff.”

NICKMERCS clapped back at those for not seeing the bigger picture from this opportunity for content creators.

“Tim and I are the first, and it’s good for us, but it’s also good for the community as well. This is the first step in a positive direction, and if people can’t see it that way, then they are just hating.”

Hopefully, the NICMERCS operator skin serves as a launch pad for other COD streamers to receive in-game recognition.