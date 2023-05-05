Swagg bites back at Warzone 2 fans saying he shouldn’t get a skin in the game

FaZe Clan star Swagg has weighed in on claims he shouldn’t get a skin in Warzone 2 if the devs keep adding more beyond the NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman leaks.

When Warzone really started getting into the market of constantly releasing skins and cosmetics, plenty of fans questioned just how long it’d be before they released bundles based on streamers and content creators.

However, despite all the interest, it didn’t happen back in Warzone 1. Though, as we’ve moved into Season 3 of Warzone 2, there have been leaks about NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman getting their own.

Those leaks have confused a few people, seeing as neither Tim nor Nick focus on Warzone these days. Some believe the likes of Scump should be getting one instead.

Swagg weighs in on Warzone 2 creator skins

FaZe Clan’s Swagg was also suggested as someone who should have a creator skin, seeing how much success he had in Warzone initially.

That was floated by FaZe Santana, but some players did disagree with him, claiming that there was a list of other names to go through before getting to Swagg and that he’d become known off the back of Nick in the first place. So, he had to step in and defend himself a little bit.

“Funny reading the replies when I have nearly 900 million views on one title. But, creators getting skins is a good thing for everyone. Hopefully they do more,” Swagg said in reply to Santana’s tweet.

As it stands, the Nick and Tim skins haven’t yet been released, but it does appear as if they’re coming given the number of leakers that have talked about them.

It still remains to be seen if Warzone will follow in Fortnite’s steps and make creator skins a bigger thing and if the likes of Swagg will get one of their own.