NICKMERCS says he probably won’t play MW3 after the skin controversy: “F**k em”

NICKMERCS says he probably won’t be playing Modern Warfare 3 after falling out with Activision amid his skin controversy.

On June 9, Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff’s own Call of Duty skin bundle was removed from the in-game store after he made several controversial Pride Month comments that saw him under fire.

The removal of NICKMERCS’ bundle saw TimTheTatman’s bundle removed at the request of the streamer in support of his friend, and the removal of his skin bundle saw his relationship with Activision sour.

Article continues after ad

However, with a new CoD game on the horizon, Modern Warfare 3, NICKMERCS has said he most likely won’t be playing the game after his falling out with Activision.

Article continues after ad

During a stream, he was talking about how the gaming industry’s landscape has changed towards being more progressive during his time as a streamer, and he touched upon his relationship with Activision.

NICKMERCS says he most likely won’t be playing MW3 after skin controversy

“If Call of Duty, they don’t want to associate themselves with me because that’s how I feel, then so what? F**k em,” Nick said on stream. “They can agree to disagree.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When asked by a viewer if he was going to play the new CoD game, Nick said, “I mean probably not. I might, but probably not.”

Nick explained, “Part of it is hard, because if you’re me, like a lot of you guys, I grew up playing CoD. So obviously I have a lot of friends who still play CoD…

Article continues after ad

A big part of my community comes from CoD, so I would love to tap into a part of that but man the way they handled the whole thing and painted me out be some bad guy that they don’t want to be associated with because at the end of the day, I have an issue with pushing views and things like that on young little children.”

Article continues after ad

Nick went on to comment on the skin controversy, calling the entire debacle “strange” and that he was blown away by how it went down.