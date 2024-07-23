Popular MW2 AR is one of Warzone’s easiest to use guns but it’s underused

A popular Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle is one of the easiest guns to control in Warzone, making it a viable option. Yet, some players are still sleeping on it.

Over the last few months, weapons from Modern Warfare 2 have been getting a bit more love than normal in Warzone. Sure, Modern Warfare 3 guns still run things at the top of the meta, but MW2 options are more than viable.

The big knock on the older guns, though, relates to the visual clutter and screen shake that many of them produce. The smoke at the end of the gun barrel can be rather distracting in gunfights.

Article continues after ad

However, if you can look past some of those issues, you’ll actually discover that they’re pretty easy. The best of which is the Kastov 762 with the JAK Requiem kit, as it doesn’t move at all.

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, as he highlighted the MW2 AR in his July 22 video. “You can shoot this and it’s going to end up not moving at all. It is 100% accurate. There is no shake, no up-and-down vertical recoil pattern,” the YouTuber said. “This thing is an absolute laser beam all things considered.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain

Magazine: 40-round mag

Conversion Kit: JAK Requiem

Timestamp of 2:05

As noted, the JAK Requiem is the key attachment in the build, and while you can changes from the Corio Eagleseye optic to the JAK Glassless, you shouldn’t mess with much else.

According to WZRanked stats, the Modern Warfare 2 rifle has started to climb the charts again and currently sits as the 15th most popular weapon.

The upcoming Season 5 update could obviously change things, but you’ve still got plenty of time to run wild with the Kastov 762 until then.