Popular CoD YouTuber TheSmithPlays explains why he’s stopping channel after 8 years

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:08

by Alan Bernal
TheSmithPlays call of duty cold ward black ops
TheSmithPlays YouTube

The Call of Duty Zombies community is going to miss Patrick Smith, who goes by ‘TheSmithPlays,’ after the YouTuber announced he’ll be ‘ending’ his main channel after eight years.

The popular content creator is going to cap 2020 with a shock departure from the channel that has amassed over three million subscribers since he started the grind on YouTube. Smith said that he’s been feeling burnout providing content for his main account.

“It’s the word I hate to use, cause it sounds weak, but there just comes a point where you just have to be honest with yourself,” he said. “The truth is: I’m burnt out. I am burnt out making videos on this channel.”

After taking a break from creating content, the 25-year-old YouTuber said that he has plenty left in the tank for video ideas but he “just (doesn’t) feel like this aligning where I want to live my life.”

Now, Smith did say that he’ll sporadically upload on TheSmithPlays for the occasional update or major content drop to Black Ops Cold War or the next iteration of Call of Duty Zombies. But he’s prepared to commit to a completely different focus from here on out.

“I don’t think I can commit to consistent content here (on TheSmithPlays) without sacrificing a huge part of my mental health,” Smith said, predicting that his content would inevitably start to reflect how he’s coping.

On that note, Smith indicated that he will be focusing on a longtime passion that he’s ready to immersive himself with as he looks to the next chapter of his career.

thesmithplays zombies
TheSmithPlays YouTube
TheSmithPlays has had a long and successful YouTube career playing Zombies.

He sees himself being more happy by focusing on trying out music creation and podcasting with longtime friends, something that his community is already looking forward to as a way to keep up with him.

The Canadian YouTuber’s channel grew substantially in 2019 before he started slowing down video production at the tail end of 2020. He recently eclipsed 3 million subscribers, and has dabbled in Fortnite among his typical Zombies content.

It’s going to be an interesting 2021 for Smith as he embarks on a different road down YouTube. One that will hopefully lead to a healthier and happier state of being.

Iconic CoD Zombies voice actor Tom Kane suffers career-threatening stroke

Published: 30/Dec/2020 23:19 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 23:27

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Tom Kane

The family of voiceover artist Tom Kane, who played Takeo in the Call of Duty Zombies maps, announced that the actor suffered from a stroke a couple months back and that, while he is slowly but surely recovering, he may no longer be able to perform.

Kane’s daughter Sam took to the actor’s Facebook page on December 30, 2020, to offer an explanation as to why he’s been inactive on the social media platform over the past couple months and the news isn’t good, to say the least.

According to her, Kane suffered a stroke two months ago and has been attempting to recover ever since. The stroke left him with “right-sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain”. This has caused him to be unable to properly communicate, although he remains “competent and very much himself”.

Activision
Kane voiced both versions of Takeo ever since the character’s debut in 2008’s World at War.

Unfortunately, according to Sam, his neurologist has informed the family that, while a strong and healthy recovery is totally possible, he may never be able to voice act again. Of course, this is just a current prognosis, and his daughter says that they have found him excellent speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Kane is an extremely prominent voice actor. He’s probably most known for his role as Takeo in the CoD Zombies series, voicing both versions of the character since his debut in 2008’s World at War.

Hi everyone! This is Tom’s daughter, Sam. Our family wanted to share why my dad has been MIA. About two months ago he…

Posted by Tom Kane on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

While Takeo may be his most recognizable role, he’s also known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, playing Yoda, General Yularen, and the Narrator in The Clone Wars series, as well as other properties. His distinct voice can even be heard as the Walt Disney World Monorail safety announcer in Florida.

Currently, Kane is recovering and has shown progress, apparently already making improvements to his speech, according to his daughter. Unfortunately, no other details have been released by his family at this point.